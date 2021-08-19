Ant Anstead Gushes Over Renee Zellweger After Keeping Their Romance 'Secret for a While'

Instagram/WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

A few weeks after attending their first public event as a couple, the 'Wheeler Dealers' alum raves over the 'Bridget Jones's Diary' star as saying, 'She's super pro and she can weld.'

AceShowbiz - Ant Anstead has broken his silence on his relationship with Renee Zellweger. In a new interview, the host of "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" gushed over his girlfriend and admitted that they kept their romance "secret for a while."

When making an appearance on E! News' "Daily Pop" on Wednesday, August 18 along with his co-host Cristy Lee, the 42-year-old TV presenter opened up about his relationship with Renee after several PDA-packed photos of the two circulated online. "Look, everybody knows that Renee and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while," he responded after being asked whether he and the Oscar-winning actress are "now dating."

Of their photos that surfaced online, Ant said, "Unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there." Now that the cat is out of the bag, the "Wheeler Dealers" alum did not hold back in singing praise for his girlfriend. "But it was a real pleasure to work with her. She's super pro and she can weld," he said of Renee's guest stint on his Discovery+ series.

On August 7, Ant and Renee attended their first public event as a couple when they stopped by the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California. At the time, the twosome was spotted enjoying each other's company.

For the night outing, the "Ant Anstead Master Mechanic" star sported a black-and-white tuxedo. In the meantime, Renee looked elegant in a flowy black gown that she paired with matching pumps.

Offering a glimpse at the event, Ant shared some photos on his Instagram Story. In the snaps, the lovebirds were all smiles as they posed with their friends, including "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Lydia McLaughlin and her husband Doug.

Of their budding relationship, a source claimed that the pair first bonded over shared interests. "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said at the time. "Renee is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common," the source continued. "He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."

A separate source also said that Ant and Renee "are getting pretty serious about each other." The so-called inside source explained, "They're both busy with various projects and their careers, but they have a major attraction to each other," the source said. Another source added that the pair "do beach outings, go for ice cream and other child-friendly activities."