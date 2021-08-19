Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock 'Extremely Jealous of Her Success' Ahead of Split

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Because of You' hitmaker's marriage with Brandon is reported to have been 'on the rocks for a long time' due to her ex-husband's jealousy of her 'wildly successful talk show.'

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson is feeling "extremely confident" as she's close to seeing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock finalized. In a new report, her marriage was said to have broken down because her ex-husband was "extremely jealous" of her thriving career.

A source informed Us Weekly that the relationship "had been on the rocks for a long time." On the reason why, the insider went on to explain, "She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show 'The Voice'. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it."

However, following their separation, Kelly "can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed," the source added. "Kelly doesn't take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It's just who she is."

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" host earns nearly $2 million in monthly income. Before they called it quits, the insider claimed the Daytime Emmy winner was suspicious "that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle."

"The marriage was really, really awful at the end. Kelly felt that she could no longer trust Brandon. She had a lot of questions that he just couldn't answer," said the so-called inside source, noting that there was "tremendous resentment" between the former couple. "She just wasn't willing to look the other way anymore."

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and announced their split in June 2020. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. They share two children together, 7-year-old daughter River Rose Blackstock and 5-year-old son Remington Alexander Blackstock.

On August 12, the judge denied Brandon's request to split their properties, including their Montana ranch, as well as the income she earned during their marriage. Upon learning the judge's decision via email, Kelly "let out a scream, which then gave way to a celebration" while filming "The Voice" with Blake Shelton and the show's new judge Ariana Grande.

However, she agreed to pay 70% of the education fee for their kids to attend private school. She's also required to pay Brandon $150,000 per month in spousal support and an extra $45,601 per month for child support.