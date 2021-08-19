 
 

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock 'Extremely Jealous of Her Success' Ahead of Split

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock 'Extremely Jealous of Her Success' Ahead of Split
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Because of You' hitmaker's marriage with Brandon is reported to have been 'on the rocks for a long time' due to her ex-husband's jealousy of her 'wildly successful talk show.'

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson is feeling "extremely confident" as she's close to seeing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock finalized. In a new report, her marriage was said to have broken down because her ex-husband was "extremely jealous" of her thriving career.

A source informed Us Weekly that the relationship "had been on the rocks for a long time." On the reason why, the insider went on to explain, "She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show 'The Voice'. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it."

However, following their separation, Kelly "can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed," the source added. "Kelly doesn't take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It's just who she is."

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" host earns nearly $2 million in monthly income. Before they called it quits, the insider claimed the Daytime Emmy winner was suspicious "that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle."

  See also...

"The marriage was really, really awful at the end. Kelly felt that she could no longer trust Brandon. She had a lot of questions that he just couldn't answer," said the so-called inside source, noting that there was "tremendous resentment" between the former couple. "She just wasn't willing to look the other way anymore."

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and announced their split in June 2020. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. They share two children together, 7-year-old daughter River Rose Blackstock and 5-year-old son Remington Alexander Blackstock.

On August 12, the judge denied Brandon's request to split their properties, including their Montana ranch, as well as the income she earned during their marriage. Upon learning the judge's decision via email, Kelly "let out a scream, which then gave way to a celebration" while filming "The Voice" with Blake Shelton and the show's new judge Ariana Grande.

However, she agreed to pay 70% of the education fee for their kids to attend private school. She's also required to pay Brandon $150,000 per month in spousal support and an extra $45,601 per month for child support.

You can share this post!

YK Osiris Off the Hook After Lawmakers Toss His Assault Case Involving Ex-GF

Laura Prepon Gets Candid About Motherhood: I Was Riddled With Anxiety
Related Posts
Kelly Clarkson Celebrating After Judge Validates Brandon Blackstock Prenup Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Celebrating After Judge Validates Brandon Blackstock Prenup Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Asks Judge to Change Her Surname Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Asks Judge to Change Her Surname Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Won't Pay Brandon Blackstock's Montana Ranch But Will Cover Most of Kids' Tuition Fee

Kelly Clarkson Won't Pay Brandon Blackstock's Montana Ranch But Will Cover Most of Kids' Tuition Fee

Kelly Clarkson Ordered to Pay $200,000 Monthly Support to Ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson Ordered to Pay $200,000 Monthly Support to Ex Brandon Blackstock

Most Read
Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video