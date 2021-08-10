Kelly Clarkson Won't Pay Brandon Blackstock's Montana Ranch But Will Cover Most of Kids' Tuition Fee

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

According to legal documents, her estranged husband will be responsible to pay the massive property's $81,000 monthly expense as he's the one who lives there.

Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Financial arrangements in Kelly Clarkson's ongoing divorce battle have been unearthed. According to new court documents, the former "American Idol" winner won't be paying her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock's Montana ranch, but she will cover most of their kids' tuition fees.

In the legal documents obtained by TMZ on Monday, August 9, the 39-year-old singer has agreed to pay 70% of the education fee for their kids, 7-year-old River Rose and 5-year-old Remington Alexander, to attend private school. After a judge sided with her, the court decided that she's not responsible for payments on the massive property they once bought in Montana.

According to the paper, Kelly will still pay Brandon $150,000 per month in spousal support while the divorce case is pending and an extra $45,601 per month for child support. Meanwhile, the judge noted that the ranch expenses ran around $81,000 a month, from taxes to the mortgage and insurance. The judge then ordered Brandon to pay its monthly expenses.

The decision was made as Brandon is currently living at the ranch and is using it as his primary residence. It was also revealed that he was earning around $10,000 a month, while Kelly was bringing home around $1.5 million a month from her various gigs.

The former couple, who wed in 2013, announced their split in June 2020. Kelly filed for divorce at that time, citing "irreconcilable differences." Then last month, "The Voice" coach was ordered to pay her ex nearly $200,000 per month starting in April. The agreement was temporary, with a source later noting that they have yet to reach a "formal settlement."

Following the marital separation, Kelly said that she couldn't imagine marrying someone new. Back in March, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" host told Gwyneth Paltrow that she "can't even imagine" getting married again after her split from Brandon. "You've been married for two years. I mean, coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again," she said on her show.

After the Pepper Potts depicter in "Iron Man" film series said that "it just takes time," Kelly replied, "I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me." She went on to stress, "I'm actually not looking for it."