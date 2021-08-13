Kelly Clarkson Celebrating After Judge Validates Brandon Blackstock Prenup Amid Divorce

WENN Celebrity

The 'American Idol' alum reportedly 'lets out a scream' of joy after learning that a judge has denied estranged husband's request to split her properties and earnings.

Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has won a big battle in her ongoing divorce - her prenuptial agreement has been validated by a judge.

As such, all the assets and income she generated during her marriage to Brandon Blackstock, will remain hers.

That includes the Montana ranch, which Brandon currently calls home.

He wanted their properties split, along with income she earned during their marriage, but the judge denied this request on Thursday (12Aug21).

According to TMZ, Kelly learned of the judge's decision via email, while she was filming "The Voice" with Blake Shelton, who recently terminated his management deal with Blackstock, and their fellow judge Ariana Grande.

"She let out a scream, which then gave way to a celebration," a set source tells the outlet.

Her lawyer, Laura Wasser, recently argued Blackstock should be held accountable for signing the prenup.

He was recently told he could keep the ranch as long as he covered all the costs. Now, it appears Kelly has been awarded primary custody and has the right to sell the place.

Ironically, Clarkson was living there and shooting clips for her daytime talk show at the beginning of the COVID lockdown when she decided her marriage was over and filed for divorce.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and announced their split in June 2020. She cited "irreconcilable differences" for the reason of their split. They share two children together.

She agreed to pay 70% of the education fee for their kids to attend private school. She's also required to pay Brandon $150,000 per month in spousal support and an extra $45,601 per month for child support.