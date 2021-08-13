 
 

Kelly Clarkson Celebrating After Judge Validates Brandon Blackstock Prenup Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Celebrating After Judge Validates Brandon Blackstock Prenup Amid Divorce
WENN
Celebrity

The 'American Idol' alum reportedly 'lets out a scream' of joy after learning that a judge has denied estranged husband's request to split her properties and earnings.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has won a big battle in her ongoing divorce - her prenuptial agreement has been validated by a judge.

As such, all the assets and income she generated during her marriage to Brandon Blackstock, will remain hers.

That includes the Montana ranch, which Brandon currently calls home.

He wanted their properties split, along with income she earned during their marriage, but the judge denied this request on Thursday (12Aug21).

According to TMZ, Kelly learned of the judge's decision via email, while she was filming "The Voice" with Blake Shelton, who recently terminated his management deal with Blackstock, and their fellow judge Ariana Grande.

  See also...

"She let out a scream, which then gave way to a celebration," a set source tells the outlet.

Her lawyer, Laura Wasser, recently argued Blackstock should be held accountable for signing the prenup.

He was recently told he could keep the ranch as long as he covered all the costs. Now, it appears Kelly has been awarded primary custody and has the right to sell the place.

Ironically, Clarkson was living there and shooting clips for her daytime talk show at the beginning of the COVID lockdown when she decided her marriage was over and filed for divorce.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and announced their split in June 2020. She cited "irreconcilable differences" for the reason of their split. They share two children together.

She agreed to pay 70% of the education fee for their kids to attend private school. She's also required to pay Brandon $150,000 per month in spousal support and an extra $45,601 per month for child support.

You can share this post!

Harvey Weinstein Gains Small Victory in L.A. as Judge Dismisses One of the Charges Against Him

Kim Kardashian Hopes to Encourage Inmates to Be Lawyers

Related Posts
Kelly Clarkson Asks Judge to Change Her Surname Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Asks Judge to Change Her Surname Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Won't Pay Brandon Blackstock's Montana Ranch But Will Cover Most of Kids' Tuition Fee

Kelly Clarkson Won't Pay Brandon Blackstock's Montana Ranch But Will Cover Most of Kids' Tuition Fee

Kelly Clarkson Ordered to Pay $200,000 Monthly Support to Ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson Ordered to Pay $200,000 Monthly Support to Ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson Seeks Legalization of Single Status Amid Ongoing Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Seeks Legalization of Single Status Amid Ongoing Divorce

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'