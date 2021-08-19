YK Osiris Off the Hook After Lawmakers Toss His Assault Case Involving Ex-GF

Facebook Celebrity

The 'Leave Me On Read' singer, who allegedly attacked his now-ex-girlfriend at his birthday party, will no longer be prosecuted for his aggravated assault charge.

AceShowbiz - YK Osiris is finally breathing a sigh of relief. The "Leave Me On Read" singer, who was arrested nearly two years prior after allegedly attacking his then-girlfriend at his birthday party, reportedly will face no charge in his assault case.

Revealing the news was TMZ. According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, the Fulton County D.A.'s Office stated that the D.A has decided not to prosecute the "Worth It" rapper although they had probable cause to arrest him.

Osiris, born Osiris Jahkail Williams, was taken into police custody back in November 2019 after his now-ex-girlfriend told police in September that year about their altercation. The R&B and hip-hop star reportedly choked her and bit her face at his birthday party.

The fighting occurred after Osiris' former partner confronted him about pictures of other women on his phone. She claimed to police that her former beau chased her upstairs. Once they were in a bathroom, the alleged assault happened.

The 22-year-old Def Jam star was initially denied bail. However, he was released from prison on a $150,000 bond a week later. Following his release, his attorney Gabe Banks said in a statement to TMZ, "YK Osiris maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court to defend against all of the allegations against him."

It remains unclear what led the D.A. to drop Osiris' charges. However, Trippie Redd also managed to escape charges regarding his 2018 assault case in Fulton County, Georgia as well.

Redd, whose real name is Michael Lamar White II, was arrested in June 2018 after a woman accused him of pistol-whipping her in the head. When Atlanta police arrived on the scene, they reportedly discovered a bump on the alleged victim's head, prompting cops to arrest the "Miss the Rage" MC.