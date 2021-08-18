Fans React Hilariously to Soulja Boy Signing Chet Hanks to His Label

Instagram/WENN Music

The 'Pretty Boy Swag' rapper breaks the news to his followers in an Instagram video featuring himself and the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, prompting mixed reviews from Internet users.

Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chet Hanks and Soulja Boy are about to make history. The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper announced on Tuesday, August 17 that he had the son of Tom Hanks signing to his label, SODMG.

Draco broke the news in an Instagram video featuring himself and the musician, who has been making headlines for several viral moments. "Chet Hanks, my new artist," Soulja said, adding, "We 'bout to make history." In the caption, the rapper wrote, "Welcome my newest artist @chethanx to the family @sodmgrecordsllc."

The younger son of the "Forrest Gump" star and Rita Wilson also took to his own Instagram page to reveal his new venture. "JUST SIGNED TO #SODMG‼️JUST WAIT TO SEE WHAT WE DO NEXT @souljaboy @sodmgrecordsllc U DIGG," he claimed.

Upon knowing the revelation, fans seemingly could not help but think that the move was rather bizarre and unexpected. "is this a f**king joke," one user asked in disbelief. "He fine but Signed to do what," another confused fan commented on Instagram. Someone else joked that Soulja is "the first rapper to sign forest gump son."

Another user expressed how hilarious the whole situation was. "The fact that this is Tom Hanks son will forever be hilarious to me," the person said.

Some others also mentioned the veteran actor in their comments. "Tom somewhere having a panic attack," a person said, while another person predicted Tom's possible reaction to this, writing, "Tom Hanks is shaking his whole head right now."

"forrest gump, come get your son!" someone else urged the "Inferno" actor. One other, meanwhile, jokingly said, "I know Tom Hanks does not claim him."

That aside, Chet recently sparked chatter for his anti-vax rant on Instagram. The 31-year-old musician was slammed after insisting there's "more evidence for UFOS being real" than the coronavirus vaccine "being healthy" for people.

"Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I'm going to get the vaccine, just like you have the right to be mad, I have the right to not get that s**t," Chet, whose parents were among the first high-profile people to contract the virus back in 2020, said. "I wanted to, but my immune system said it's good. Okay? It doesn't need to be tampered with. It said it's good."

"Let's be real, 99% of you motherf**ker wouldn't use a shampoo that's not FDA approved, but you're willing to get some experimental government injection. OK, there's more evidence for UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you," he continued.