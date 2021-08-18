 
 

Fans React Hilariously to Soulja Boy Signing Chet Hanks to His Label

Fans React Hilariously to Soulja Boy Signing Chet Hanks to His Label
Instagram/WENN
Music

The 'Pretty Boy Swag' rapper breaks the news to his followers in an Instagram video featuring himself and the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, prompting mixed reviews from Internet users.

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chet Hanks and Soulja Boy are about to make history. The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper announced on Tuesday, August 17 that he had the son of Tom Hanks signing to his label, SODMG.

Draco broke the news in an Instagram video featuring himself and the musician, who has been making headlines for several viral moments. "Chet Hanks, my new artist," Soulja said, adding, "We 'bout to make history." In the caption, the rapper wrote, "Welcome my newest artist @chethanx to the family @sodmgrecordsllc."

The younger son of the "Forrest Gump" star and Rita Wilson also took to his own Instagram page to reveal his new venture. "JUST SIGNED TO #SODMG‼️JUST WAIT TO SEE WHAT WE DO NEXT @souljaboy @sodmgrecordsllc U DIGG," he claimed.

Upon knowing the revelation, fans seemingly could not help but think that the move was rather bizarre and unexpected. "is this a f**king joke," one user asked in disbelief. "He fine but Signed to do what," another confused fan commented on Instagram. Someone else joked that Soulja is "the first rapper to sign forest gump son."

  See also...

Another user expressed how hilarious the whole situation was. "The fact that this is Tom Hanks son will forever be hilarious to me," the person said.

Some others also mentioned the veteran actor in their comments. "Tom somewhere having a panic attack," a person said, while another person predicted Tom's possible reaction to this, writing, "Tom Hanks is shaking his whole head right now."

"forrest gump, come get your son!" someone else urged the "Inferno" actor. One other, meanwhile, jokingly said, "I know Tom Hanks does not claim him."

That aside, Chet recently sparked chatter for his anti-vax rant on Instagram. The 31-year-old musician was slammed after insisting there's "more evidence for UFOS being real" than the coronavirus vaccine "being healthy" for people.

"Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I'm going to get the vaccine, just like you have the right to be mad, I have the right to not get that s**t," Chet, whose parents were among the first high-profile people to contract the virus back in 2020, said. "I wanted to, but my immune system said it's good. Okay? It doesn't need to be tampered with. It said it's good."

"Let's be real, 99% of you motherf**ker wouldn't use a shampoo that's not FDA approved, but you're willing to get some experimental government injection. OK, there's more evidence for UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you," he continued.

You can share this post!

Lil Durk Notes the Importance to End Gun Violence in Chicago

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado Claims She Feels 'Criminalized' After Losing Custody of Her Kids
Related Posts
Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter Involed in Online Back-and-Forth Over Boxing Challenge

Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter Involed in Online Back-and-Forth Over Boxing Challenge

Soulja Boy Offers Medicinal-Quality Marijuana With New Cannabis Brand 'Soulja Exotics'

Soulja Boy Offers Medicinal-Quality Marijuana With New Cannabis Brand 'Soulja Exotics'

Soulja Boy Shuts Down Birthday Bash After Police Visit

Soulja Boy Shuts Down Birthday Bash After Police Visit

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Most Read
The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert
Music

The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert

Korn Forced to Cancel Pennsylvania Concert Over Positive COVID-19 Test

Korn Forced to Cancel Pennsylvania Concert Over Positive COVID-19 Test

KISS Get Candid About Reason Behind Dropping of David Lee Roth as Farewell Tour Opener

KISS Get Candid About Reason Behind Dropping of David Lee Roth as Farewell Tour Opener

Ariana Grande Sends Love to Selena Gomez for Singing 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'

Ariana Grande Sends Love to Selena Gomez for Singing 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'

Live Nation Mandates Full Vaccination or Negative COVID Test at All Festivals and Venues

Live Nation Mandates Full Vaccination or Negative COVID Test at All Festivals and Venues

Madonna Signs Massive New Deal With Warner Music Group

Madonna Signs Massive New Deal With Warner Music Group

Artist of the Week: Tate McRae

Artist of the Week: Tate McRae

Ed Sheeran Has Reached Out to Cradle of Filth for Potential Collaboration, Frontman Reveals

Ed Sheeran Has Reached Out to Cradle of Filth for Potential Collaboration, Frontman Reveals

Joe Perry Spills Sammy Hagar Came Close to Replacing Steven Tyler in Aerosmith

Joe Perry Spills Sammy Hagar Came Close to Replacing Steven Tyler in Aerosmith

Iggy Azalea Urges Label Bosses to Hire Psychologists to Help Artists Maintain Mental Health

Iggy Azalea Urges Label Bosses to Hire Psychologists to Help Artists Maintain Mental Health

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart in Its Second Week

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart in Its Second Week

KISS and Journey to Tackle Las Vegas Residencies in December

KISS and Journey to Tackle Las Vegas Residencies in December

Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album

Ally Brooke Has Been Secretly Working on Spanish-Language Album