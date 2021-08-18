 
 

Daniel Craig Will Get Rid His of His Money as He Thinks Inheritances Are 'Distasteful'

Daniel Craig Will Get Rid His of His Money as He Thinks Inheritances Are 'Distasteful'
WENN/Joseph Marzullo
Celebrity

The James Bond depicter reveals in a new interview that his 'philosophy' when it comes to inheritances is 'get rid of it or give it away before you go.'

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig may be rich, but his kids won't be given any of his money after he dies. The "No Time to Die" actor shared in a new interview that he will give away his millions as calling inheritances "distasteful."

"Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?" the actor said to Candis magazine. "I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today's money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it, too!"

"But I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful," the James Bond depicter said. He further explained, "My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."

  See also...

"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" actor shares his oldest daughter Ella with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon. He also has a younger daughter with his second wife, actress Rachel Weisz.

David isn't the only star who shares the same opinion on inheritances. Prior to this, fellow actor Ashton Kutcher spoke out against leaving his kids large sums of money. "My kids are not getting like big…I'm not setting up a trust for them, we'll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things," so he said during his appearance in a 2018 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast.

"If my kids want to start a business and they have a good business plan, I'll invest in it but they're not getting trusts. So hopefully they'll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had," the husband of Mila Kunis continued at the time.

You can share this post!

Fans React Hilariously to Soulja Boy Signing Chet Hanks to His Label

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado Claims She Feels 'Criminalized' After Losing Custody of Her Kids
Related Posts
Daniel Craig Drops F Bomb as He Warns New James Bond Actor

Daniel Craig Drops F Bomb as He Warns New James Bond Actor

Daniel Craig Lost His Father to Cancer

Daniel Craig Lost His Father to Cancer

Daniel Craig's Children to Not Inherit His Fortune

Daniel Craig's Children to Not Inherit His Fortune

Here's Why Daniel Craig Gives Up Proving He Is Not Grumpy

Here's Why Daniel Craig Gives Up Proving He Is Not Grumpy

Most Read
Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub
Celebrity

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'