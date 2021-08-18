Daniel Craig Will Get Rid His of His Money as He Thinks Inheritances Are 'Distasteful'

WENN/Joseph Marzullo Celebrity

The James Bond depicter reveals in a new interview that his 'philosophy' when it comes to inheritances is 'get rid of it or give it away before you go.'

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig may be rich, but his kids won't be given any of his money after he dies. The "No Time to Die" actor shared in a new interview that he will give away his millions as calling inheritances "distasteful."

"Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?" the actor said to Candis magazine. "I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today's money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it, too!"

"But I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful," the James Bond depicter said. He further explained, "My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."

"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" actor shares his oldest daughter Ella with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon. He also has a younger daughter with his second wife, actress Rachel Weisz.

David isn't the only star who shares the same opinion on inheritances. Prior to this, fellow actor Ashton Kutcher spoke out against leaving his kids large sums of money. "My kids are not getting like big…I'm not setting up a trust for them, we'll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things," so he said during his appearance in a 2018 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast.

"If my kids want to start a business and they have a good business plan, I'll invest in it but they're not getting trusts. So hopefully they'll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had," the husband of Mila Kunis continued at the time.