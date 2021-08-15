 
 

Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Stance: My Immune System Needs No Tampering

Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Stance: My Immune System Needs No Tampering
Instagram
Celebrity

The rapper son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson doesn't trust the safety of Covid-19 vaccines, describing the jab as 'some experimental government injection.'

  • Aug 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chet Hanks has insisted there's "more evidence for UFOS being real" than the coronavirus vaccine "being healthy" for people.

The 31-year-old musician - whose famous parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first high-profile people to contract the virus in March 2020 - came under fire earlier this week (ends15Aug21) after saying he won't have the jab and he's now defended his stance, arguing there is no need to "tamper" with his immune system.

He said in a new video shared to Instagram, "Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I'm going to get the vaccine, just like you have the right to be mad, I have the right to not get that s***."

"I wanted to, but my immune system said it's good. Okay? It doesn't need to be tampered with. It said it's good."

"Let's be real, 99% of you motherf****** wouldn't use a shampoo that's not FDA approved, but you're willing to get some experimental government injection. OK, there's more evidence for UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you."

  See also...

A few days ago, Chet posted a video which initially seemed to urge his followers to be vaccinated, before yelling "Psych" and swiftly changing his stance.

He said, "I've been on the fence about this for awhile, that's why I never spoke on it, but with the amount of people I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it's important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should."

"It's really important that we all do this. I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing - PSYCH!"

"B****! If it ain't broke don't fix it! I never had COVID. Y'ain't sticking me with that motherf****** needle!"

Chet went on to brand the virus the "motherf******* flu," told Americans to "get over it" and suggested those who are at high risk should simply "stay inside" so others can get on with leading a normal life.

He said, "Why are we working around ya'll? If you're in danger, stay your a** inside. I'm tired of wearing a motherf****** mask."

You can share this post!

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Jodie Comer Often Asked by Fans to Strange Them
Related Posts
Fans Feel Sorry for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson After Their Son Chet's Anti-Vaccine Rant

Fans Feel Sorry for Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson After Their Son Chet's Anti-Vaccine Rant

Tom Hanks' Son Chet Refuses to Get Vaccinated, Tells Those at High Risk to 'Stay Inside'

Tom Hanks' Son Chet Refuses to Get Vaccinated, Tells Those at High Risk to 'Stay Inside'

Chet Hanks Gives Torrei Hart a Kiss on the Cheek at July 4th Party

Chet Hanks Gives Torrei Hart a Kiss on the Cheek at July 4th Party

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Keyshia Cole Announces Details About Mom's Funeral

Keyshia Cole Announces Details About Mom's Funeral

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Erykah Badu Admits She's 'Terrible Guest' for Sharing Clip of Obama's 60th Birthday Bash

Erykah Badu Admits She's 'Terrible Guest' for Sharing Clip of Obama's 60th Birthday Bash

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

Lisa Rinna Gives a Relatable Reaction to Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Romance With Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna Gives a Relatable Reaction to Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Romance With Scott Disick

Travel Blogger Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma for Weeks With Brain Injury After Scooter Accident in Bali

Travel Blogger Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma for Weeks With Brain Injury After Scooter Accident in Bali

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke