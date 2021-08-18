Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

While the former 'American Idol' winner has yet to respond to the criticism, Matt Walsh sends out a series of sarcastic posts on Twitter addressing the backlash.

AceShowbiz - Carrie Underwood recently sparked backlash on Twitter. After liking an anti-mask tweet and a video from conservative commentator Matt Walsh, the winner of "American Idol" season four found herself being labeled "embarrassing" by one of her critics.

In the clip filmed at a Nashville school board meeting last week, Matt made a number of controversial statements. He said COVID-19 poses "almost no threat to our kids at all" and claimed that making children wear masks can be classified as "child abuse."

"What if a parent forced his kid to wear a football helmet all day everyday, for fear of falling coconuts and meteors?" Matt argued in the two-minute-long footage. "If you saw that, you would say he's abusive."

Upon learning that Carrie supported Matt's sentiment, one Twitter user put her on a blast. "Your reminder that Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher don't give a s**t about the pandemic or how many people have died unnecessarily from it. Do better, @carrieunderwood, this is embarrassing and dangerous," so read the tweet.

Another penned, "Carrie Underwood being Anti Vaxx….anyways we still stan Kelly Clarkson forever the best winner of 'American Idol'." TV producer Elgin Charles added, "Who needs Carrie Underwood anyway when we have Kelly Clarkson & Faith Hill ? #ByeCarrie."

The criticism didn't stop there. More came forward with one writing, "Carrie underwood being an antimasker is just sad, the only country singer i know i can trust is Dolly Parton." Someone else chimed in, "It's a shame you would rather see kids die than have them wear a mask.."

Carrie has yet to respond to the backlash. Matt, however, addressed the issue by sending out a series of sarcastic tweets. He first stated, "Carrie Underwood liked my video and now the mob is coming for her. She should know better than to like something that they don't like. This is an unforgivable sin."

"Like anyone else, I am upset and disturbed that Carrie Underwood liked one of my tweets," he went on. "She should know better than to indirectly endorse the opinions of an extremist and scoundrel such as myself. Her lack of judgment is appalling. I demand that she renounce me and apologize."