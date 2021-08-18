Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer

WENN Celebrity

Author Clinton Heylin, who has written nine books about the folk music icon, insists the reported assault of a then-12-year-old girl does not match the singer's movements in 1965.

Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - A biographer for Bob Dylan insists a decades-old claim of sexual abuse against the folk-rock icon never happened.

The singer's whereabouts were well documented in 1965, the year when he is accused of assaulting a then-12-year-old girl, meaning the reported incidents are "not possible," according to author Clinton Heylin.

Heylin, who has written nine books about the icon, claims Dylan was splitting his time between England and Los Angeles for most of the period cited by his accuser, now 68 and identified only as "J.C." in the legal papers.

In the lawsuit, filed on Friday, August 13, she alleges the "Blowin' in the Wind" hitmaker befriended her in April 1965 and sexually abused her over a six-week period at his apartment in New York City's Chelsea Hotel.

Heylin's newest book about the legendary musician, "The Double Life Of Bob Dylan: A Restless, Hungry Feeling (1941-1966)", covers the period when the abuse allegedly happened in great detail - and the writer insists Bob didn't move into the fabled hotel until the autumn of 1965.

The author tells The Huffington Post the woman's timeline simply does not match Dylan's movements, because at the time he was being followed around the clock by a film crew for what would become filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker's landmark 1967 documentary about the star, "Don't Look Back".

While Dylan did spend time in New York state, it was for "no more than a day or two," and was mostly in the upstate town of Woodstock, not New York City, Heylin states.

"And if he was in NYC, he invariably stayed at his manager's apartment in Gramercy, not the Chelsea," he adds.

"It's not possible. Dylan was touring England during that time, and was in Los Angeles for two of those weeks, plus a day or two at Woodstock. The tour was 10 days, but Bob flew into London on April 26 and arrived back in New York on June 3."

At the time in question, Dylan's future wife, Sara Lownds, was pregnant with their first child, Jesse.

Heylin has offered his services as a trial witness for Dylan, should the case ever go to trial. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Dylan told the BBC, "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."