Lady GaGa Called Out for Not Helping Dogwalker After His Car Broke Down

Ryan Fischer, who was shot by dognappers when walking the 'Paparazzi' singer's pooches, has launched a GoFundMe page seeking $40,000 to help him buy a van to continue his road trip.

Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has been dragged online after her dogwalker got candid about his financial issue. Ryan Fischer, who was shot by dognappers when walking the "Poker Face" hitmaker's pooches, launched a GoFundMe page asking for donations to help him raise $40,000, which he said he's going to use to purchase a new car and continue his road trip after his rented motorhome broke down.

After news of Fischer's crowdfunding page spread online, people started picking on GaGa for allegedly not helping her dogwalker when she has more than enough fortune to afford it. "Question: Why won't Lady Gaga help you out?" one person asked. "She was willing to provide $500,000 for the safe return of her dogs, so I'd think that giving you $40,000 would be a drop in the bucket."

"Wow this is shocking. Why had Lady Gaga not helped you?!!" another inquired. A third one similarly wondered why "the wealthy person connected to all of this" was "not helping him" without naming names, adding, "Im just… confused." Some fans, on the other hand, insisted she helped with medical bills.

On his GoFundMe page, Fischer said he started his road trip to heal after he was shot by dognappers in February this year. "All that time spent reclaiming my body, I now needed to be equally devoted to strengthening my emotional and mental health," he wrote.

Fischer admitted, "At times I was scared. I was lonely. I felt abandoned and unsupported. I had long bouts of depression and doubt and self-pity," but "having that understanding helped me frame what I need from the rest of this sabbatical: getting a van and exploring this country while seeking out communities that support the process of growing from trauma."

However, "Trudy, a quasi-reliable 1991 Ford Falcon rental" that he "drove like a boat in high wind" broke down a few days ago. "So here I am, two months down on a 6 month journey. And, on this Feast of Saint Rocque, I have a clear purpose but am at an obvious impasse," he continued sharing, before pleading for help, "With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help."

"This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved," he explained. "I have set up this GoFundMe page in supporting a van purchase, travel expenses and welcome all input on retreats for trauma throughout the country as well as queer spiritual leaders and healers, and how best to highlight and share with you along the way."

Two of GaGa's three French bulldogs were stolen during a walk with Fischer in Los Angeles on February 24. The third dog, Miss Asia, managed to escape the dog snatchers. The two stolen dogs were returned two days after the "A Star Is Born" actress offered a $500,000 reward. Five suspects, including a woman who returned the dogs, have been arrested in connection with the incident.