Liam Payne and Maya Henry Add Fuel to Reconciliation Rumors With Yacht Party Sighting
Weeks before being spotted attending the Saint-Tropez bash together, the former One Direction member and his ex-fiancee were seen enjoying drinks at a hotel in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

AceShowbiz - Pop star Liam Payne and his former fiancee Maya Henry appear to have confirmed reports they're back together after they attended a party together in Saint-Tropez, France on Monday, August 16.

The former flames announced their engagement in August 2020, two years after the pair were first linked, but in June, the former One Direction star - who shares son Bear, four, with former girlfriend Cheryl Cole - told the "Diary of a CEO" podcast he was single, and seemed to blame himself for the split.

"I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people," he revealed, explaining he's "not been very good at relationships" and adding that he needed to "work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else."

Liam and Maya were spotted earlier this month (August 2021), enjoying drinks at a hotel in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, and he wasn't shy about going public with his romance plans, writing on Instagram, "Don't let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it [sic]."

Now it seems his efforts have paid off because the pair were spotted together on the French Riviera after attending a bash on a luxury yacht. They were photographed strolling together in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after they returned to the mainland. They have yet to comment on reports they have rekindled their relationship.

