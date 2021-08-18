 
 

Alex Rodriguez Keen to 'Move Forward' as He Breaks Silence on Jennifer Lopez Split

WENN
Celebrity

The retired baseball player talks about his separation from former fiancee J.Lo, insisting he's in a 'great place' as the 'Jenny From the Block' star reunites with ex Ben Affleck.

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sportsman Alex Rodriguez has addressed his split from former fiancee Jennifer Lopez for the first time, insisting he's in a "great place."

The retired baseball ace told Entertainment Tonight he's focusing on the positive things in his life and is grateful for the five years he spent with Jennifer, who has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he said of his relationship with the "Jenny From the Block" star.

"And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?' "

"So I'm in a great place. I'm so grateful for where God and... the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."

Alex shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Lopez recently unfollowed Rodriguez on Instagram and removed all photos of her and her ex-love, including those taken at President Biden's inauguration in January, 2021. She and Affleck, who made their romance Instagram official in July (21), are reportedly house hunting in Los Angeles.

A-Rod has also looked for a new house. While J.Lo chose LA, the retired athlete was seen house hunting in New York.

The former baseball star hasn't entered a serious relationship with anyone following J.Lo split but he has been seen partying with female companions on several occasions including a Las Vegas outing and a St. Tropez vacation.

