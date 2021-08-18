Joe Jonas Gets Naked in Selfie With Wife Sophie Turner on 32nd Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The middle member of the Jonas Brothers gets steamy by posting a new selfie without a stitch of clothing to celebrate his birthday as he turns 32 years old.

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas shared a cheeky selfie as he celebrated his 32nd birthday.

The singer's big day fell over the weekend (15Aug21) and, following the festivities, he took to social media with a gallery of snaps from the occasion.

In the last photo in the slideshow, the "Sucker" star strips nude while brushing his teeth, with a strategically placed Sophie Turner - who took the picture - sitting in front of her husband, protecting his manhood.

"Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday," he penned.

In response, one fan commented, "Thank you for the last pic, Sophie," while another remarked, "Excuse me. THE LAST PIC?!??"

The birthday boy also used the opportunity to hype up upcoming tour where he would reunite with brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas. "So excited to get back on the road and see you all!! Only a few more days to #RememberThisTour," he gushed in his next post.

Before pandemic hit the U.S. last year, Joe and his brothers were hard at work completing the Jonas Brothers next studio installment. The project was unfortunately put on hold due to lockdown.

The three were later rumored to split as Nick announced his new solo single "Spaceman" and Joe was cast in an upcoming war movie called "Devotion".

But the group debunked the breakup rumors by releasing "Leave Before You Love Me" with Marshmello. They also recently performed single "Remember This" as a part of NBC's coverage of the Olympic Games' closing ceremony.