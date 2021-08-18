 
 

Miranda McKeon Stays Upbeat Despite Suffering From 'Horrible' Side Effects Amid Chemotherapy

The 'Anne with an E' actress, 19 years old, is determined to keep positive outlook as she's halfway through medical treatment following her breast cancer diagnosis.

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Anne with an E" actress Miranda McKeon is celebrating the halfway point in her chemotherapy treatment for beast cancer with an upbeat Instagram post.

The 19 year old shared a photo of herself in a loose-fitting dress with the word "love" on it and a sign reading, "Chemo Round 4. LFG (Let's F**king Go)" to Instagram on Monday (16Aug21).

The actress was diagnosed in mid-June (21) and started her first four rounds of treatment a month later.

"I'm so excited to be done with this portion," she wrote in her caption, explaining the anti-cancer drugs made her feel nauseous and "grossness, like a really bad hangover with none of the fun the night before", adding, "It was nothing short of horrible!"

She's hoping the next four sessions - with a different drug - will be "a bit easier" although the medication is known to cause bone pain.

"I really can't believe I've made it this far," McKeon added. "I felt very raw and emotional today. There was a lot of crying - but the good, in touch with life, kind. I'm very proud of myself. There were many moments these past 2 months when life felt impossible to be living."

McKeon announced she's moving back to Los Angeles on Friday to resume her studies at the University of Southern California and she will continue with her treatment there.

The Netflix star thanked her family and friends and "all of the people who have written to me over the past two months" for their support, "especially the people who have gone through this treatment or been touched by cancer and told me IT SUCKS - AND - I CAN DO IT. My team of people have kept me going when things got really rocky (sic)."

"I'm super excited to be back at USC living with my three awesome roommates (with my mom nearby in Manhattan Beach to help with treatments and when I feel (sick emoji)). Taking classes, being with my friends, beach, sun, football games, etc. all sounds like a NORMAL DREAM (sic)."

