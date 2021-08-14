 
 

Jordan Barrett Marries Boyfriend in Ibiza

Congratulations are in order for Kate Moss' 24-year-old protege as he has exchanged wedding vows with beau Fernando Casablancas during nuptials in Ibiza.

AceShowbiz - Model Jordan Barrett has wed his boyfriend Fernando Casablancas in Ibiza at a ceremony attended by Kate Moss and Georgia May Jagger.

The 24 year old shocked fans by tying the knot on Wednesday (11Aug21).

Moss, who runs the groom's modelling agency, reportedly served as the ring bearer and helped wedding planner Lisa Benson create the perfect vibe for the couple.

The reception included a private screening of 1977 horror film "The Island of Dr. Moreau".

Barrett announced his engagement to Fernando, the brother of The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas, on Instagram last month (Jul21), writing, "I believe in love not the traditional kind, so I guess I just commit new chapter of my life (sic)."

Few people knew Casablancas and Barrett were dating. Barrett has also been linked to model and singer Caroline Vreeland, Paris Hilton, Lara Stone, and Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin.

Jordan Barrett was also romantically linked to Bella Hadid following her split from The Weeknd, but she was quick to shoot down the rumors. "J is like a brother to me," she told her online followers back in 2017.

The dating reports emerged after the two were pictured hanging out in her apartment. She was not happy after their pictures circulated on the internet. "Whoever thinks it's OK to photograph into someones home & private space is straight up sick, sad & f**ked up. time to move," she slammed paparazzi.

She is currently in a relationship with art director Marc Kalman.

