 
 

Heidi Montag Looks Forward to Trying for Baby No. 2 After Having Polyps Removed From Uterus

Heidi Montag Looks Forward to Trying for Baby No. 2 After Having Polyps Removed From Uterus
YouTube
Celebrity

'The Hills' star hopes to get pregnant with a second child with husband Spencer Pratt after undergoing a surgery to have polyps removed from her uterus.

  • Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Heidi Montag has undergone surgery to boost her chances of having another child.

The 34-year-old reality star - who has three-year-old son Gunner with husband Spencer Pratt - recently underwent a procedure to have polyps removed from her uterus and she's hopeful having the non-cancerous growths removed will help her to get pregnant.

Heidi documented the process in a YouTube video titled "Heidi gets surgery to help her get pregnant."

She said in the video, "I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today. And I hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant..."

"I think it's the perfect timing and meant to be. And so thankful I didn't have other problems and complications from this."

  See also...

After she came around from her anaesthesia following the operation, Heidi reassured fans she felt "really good" and had "no cramping" and was looking forward to being able to start trying for a baby again.

"All done! And then I can have intercourse in two days, and I'm ovulating, so hopefully this is the time... We'll see. I'm just so happy to have this done," she said.

"The Hills" star revealed in May (21) she and Spencer had been trying for another baby since December (20) and she was hoping to get pregnant "sooner than later" having delayed their plans for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said at the time, "Before the pandemic, we were talking about having another child. And then the pandemic hit, and we didn't know where the world was going... or if there was even going to be a functioning society. At that point, it was kind of scary of what was going to happen. So, we waited a little bit."

You can share this post!

Jordan Barrett Marries Boyfriend in Ibiza

Johnny Depp Award Defended by Film Festival Boss Following Backlash
Related Posts
Heidi Montag Claims Mother's Reaction to Her Post-Plastic Surgery Appearance Left Her 'Heartbroken'

Heidi Montag Claims Mother's Reaction to Her Post-Plastic Surgery Appearance Left Her 'Heartbroken'

Heidi Montag Blasts Former BFF Lauren Conrad: 'I'm Not Your Dog'

Heidi Montag Blasts Former BFF Lauren Conrad: 'I'm Not Your Dog'

Heidi Montag Admits to Be Trying to Have Second Child With Husband Spencer

Heidi Montag Admits to Be Trying to Have Second Child With Husband Spencer

Heidi Montag Calls Out 'Disgusting' Body Shamers While Denying Pregnancy Rumors

Heidi Montag Calls Out 'Disgusting' Body Shamers While Denying Pregnancy Rumors

Most Read
Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool
Celebrity

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Keyshia Cole Announces Details About Mom's Funeral

Keyshia Cole Announces Details About Mom's Funeral

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member