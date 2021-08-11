Alec Baldwin Blames Andrew Cuomo's Resignation on Cancel Culture: 'This Is a Tragic Day'

WENN/Joe Alvarez/Avalon Celebrity

While the '30 Rock' alum defends the former N.Y. governor, others like Cynthia Nixon, Antonio Sabato Jr. and George Takei are celebrating the Democratic politician's decision to quit from the office.

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin is defending Andrew Cuomo following the latter's resignation as the governor of New York. Calling it "tragic," the actor/comedian blames cancel culture for pushing the politician to make such decision.

Baldwin was one of celebrities who reacted to Cuomo's resignation on Tuesday, August 10. Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote, "Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day."

The 63-year-old added, "Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified."

Some others, however, disagreed with Baldwin. The likes of Cynthia Nixon, Antonio Sabato Jr. and George Takei are celebrating Cuomo's resignation, with the "Sex and the City" star saying it shouldn't have taken 11 women to drag the former N.Y. governor from the office.

"A man who hires and promotes known sexual harassers is a man who condones sexual harassment. We knew this about Cuomo years ago," she wrote. "It should've never required 11 different women to come forward to finally acknowledge how fundamentally unfit he is for the highest office in NYS."

The actress continued, "This is a good day for New York. This is the start of accountability, but more needs to be done to keep women safe. That means prosecuting Cuomo to the full extent of the law. And it means moving forward with impeachment, to bar him from running for statewide office ever again."

Jon Cryer also saw this as the start of accountability, calling for prosecution for Donald Trump's alleged crimes. "Let's make this the year of accountability," he tweeted on his own account. "Cuomo resignation for sexual harassment And Trump charged for sexual harassment, rape, obstruction of justice, tax, insurance and bank fraud as well as conspiracy and inciting a violent effort to overthrow a free and fair election."

Ellen Barkin similarly demanded, "In light of the Cuomo resignation it's a good time to remember that the ex president stands accused of rape, retaliation, violent sexual abuse… and insurrection. He's free to rape again. To commit treason again. To kill again. Why is he still walking?"

Meanwhile, Meghan McCain ripped media for protecting Cuomo all this time, blasting them, "History will look back on the way the media covered Andrew Cuomo the past 19 months and it will be studied in journalism classes as the worst kind of dishonest malfeasance 'journalism' has to offer."

Josh Gad called out the double standard in politics, noting, "There are seemingly two playbooks for the modern politician: Democrats who do wrong must apologize and step down. Republicans who do wrong must go on tour, raise money and continue to break laws and decorum while staying in office."

Antonio Sabato Jr. rejoiced as he exclaimed, "Cuomo resigning! What an amazing day." Kristy Swanson quipped, "I'm thoroughly convinced that Andrew Cuomo's acting coach is Steven Seagal," while George Takei said, "Today proved that Republicans and Democrats truly can put aside their differences, listen to their voters, and come to happy agreement over Governor Cuomo's resignation."

President Joe Biden said at the White House, "I respect the governor's decision and I respect the decision he made," while praising Cuomo, "He's done a hell of a job." He added, "… That's why it's so sad."

Cuomo announced his decision to resign as New York governor on Tuesday over allegations of sexual harassment against him. "I think given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government - and therefore that's what I'll do," he said, expressing his wish that "this transition must be seamless."

Once again denying the accusations, he apologized both to his accusers and his daughters. "I never did and I never would, intentionally disrespect a woman or treat any woman differently than I would want them treated," he said. "Your dad made mistakes, and he apologized and he learned for it and that's what life is all about."