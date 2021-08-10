Jason Momoa on Celebs Bathing Debate: 'I Shower, I'm Aquaman'

Instagram Celebrity

The actor husband of Lisa Bonet is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the discourse after Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals he's 'the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb.'

Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa is the latest star to weigh in on the recent bathing debate among celebrities. When revealing his stance on the discourse, the "Aquaman" actor insisted that he showers because he is Aquaman.

The 42-year-old husband of Lisa Bonet offered his two cents when speaking to "Access Hollywood" on Monday, August 9. "I'm not starting any trends, I shower, trust me," he said. "I shower, I'm Aquaman. I'm in the f**king water. Don't worry about it. I'm Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. I'm good."

The debate started after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis told Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast that they do not bathe their kids every day. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," Mila explained. "But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns - ever."

"Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," Ashton chimed in, before adding, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever... I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

Jake Gyllenhaal later divulged that he doesn't wash himself regularly as well. "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he said in an interview with Vanity Fair. "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, meanwhile, declared that he's "the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb." He explained further, "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work." He then concluded his post, "Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."