Tamar Braxton Shades Saweetie's McDonald's Meal After Involved in Car Accident to Get It

The 'Braxton Family Values' star is a big supporter of the latest McDonald's artist collaboration with the 'Icy Girl' raptress, but she appears to be not impressed with the meal when tasting it.

Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton may be all in for Saweetie and her works, but that doesn't mean she can compromise with her taste bud when it comes to the raptress' collaboration with McDonald's. The Braxtons member has thrown a subtle shade at Saweetie's new McDonald's meal after getting into a minor accident on the way to get it.

On Monday, August 9, the "Braxton Family Values" star was one of those who rushed to a McDonald's outlet to get the special meal. Taking to social media, she revealed that her brand new car hit a pole, which she didn't mind because she got the meal.

"There is an age limit on McDonald's and I'm sure of it," Tamar said about Saweetie's collaboration with McDonald's, suggesting the raptress must have been popular among McDonald's consumers. "My taste buds won't let me be great [face-palm emoji]," she admitted in the now deleted post.

She continued about the car accident, "Then not to mention a pole out of nowhere hits my brand new car I waited 2 months for on the 101 [sad face emojis] k...."

As for her reaction to the meal, Tamar alluded that her stomach couldn't take it well. "now I Gotta go spend some time in ivory tower room," she wrote. Nevertheless, the 44-year-old remained supportive of Saweetie's latest endeavor as she concluded, "Good bless y'all... go support our queen at @mcdonalds big moves @saweetie we proud of you."

Tamar also posted a video of her reaction to the meal on Twitter. "I got into an accident, but that's okay," she said in the clip. Repeating her support for Saweetie and the meal, she added, "The good thing about it is I got this meal. Congratulations Saweetie. Im happy for you, baby. You deserved it."

Saweetie's new McDonald's meal did get mixed reviews from other social media users. While some didn't enjoy it, with one writing on Twitter, "got the saweetie meal & now i'm getting my stomach pumped," some others liked it. "Ngl the @Saweetie meal was good! Im now gonna start getting Sweet and Sour sauce for my chicken nuggets! Saweetie thank you for expanding my sauce palette," one fan gushed.

One other person said there is nothing special with the meal, which includes Big Mac, French fries, nuggets and "Saweetie 'n Sour" sauce.