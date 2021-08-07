 
 

Jake Gyllenhaal Admits He Thinks Bathing Regularly 'Less Necessary'

Meanwhile, Chris Evans' past comments, in which the Captain America star claimed that he never showered while in quarantine before he quickly clarified himself, went viral.

  • Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest celebrity to enter the bathing debate. The "Nightcrawler" actor shared in a new interview that he doesn't take a bath regularly and almost ironically, he made the comments while promoting a fragrance.

"I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they've been made in a factory but, in fact, it's just not true. Since I was young, it's amazed me," the "Brokeback Mountain" actor told Vanity Fair on Thursday, August 5 of his bathing ritual.

He went on to explain, "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

In other news, past comments that Chris Evans made about his bathing habits went viral. In an interview on all-new Sunday's "TODAY" show last year, the Captain America depicter talked how he spent his day while in quarantine amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm just a geek! It takes a while before I need social interaction," the actor said, before adding, "I just stay home and I never shower." The 40-year-old star then quickly clarified, "That's not true, I shower all the time. I don't know why I said that. I'm a very clean person."

The conversation about bathing was started after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed on "Armchair Expert" podcast that they don't wash their two children every day. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," Mila explained to co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. "But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns - ever."

Ashton added, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." He continued, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

