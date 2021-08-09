Dwayne Johnson Declares He's the 'Opposite' of 'Not Washing Themselves' Celebs

Instagram Celebrity

Joining the bathing debate among celebrities, the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor shares that he showers three times a day because he works out 'twice' daily.

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has weighed in on the bathing debate among celebrities. Joining the latest discourse, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor declared that he is the "opposite" of "not washing themselves" celebrities.

"Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," the 49-year-old actor tweeted on Friday, August 6. Detailing his shower routine, the "Jungle Cruise" star wrote, "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work." He then concluded his post, "Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."

Dwayne Johnson confirmed that he showers himself three times a day.

Shortly after Dwayne shared that he always takes a cold shower in the morning, a Twitter user questioned the reason why he does that. The former WWE star then explained, "To clarify, the morning shower is cold-ish. Not 'WTF am I doing' cold, but 'ok this is chilly water and I'm really awake now ready to kick start my day' cold. Give it a shot."

Meanwhile, after another user found that showering three times a day is "weirder than not showering," Dwayne explained, "Nothing weird about this, my friend." The Luke Hobbs depicter in "Fast and Furious" film series added, "I work out twice a day and then I go to work for 12+ hours. I shower 3xs. Easy to understand."

Dwayne Johnson explained further about his shower habits.

The bathing conversation first started after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed on "Armchair Expert" podcast that they don't wash their two children every day. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," the "Friends with Benefits" actress explained to co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. "But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns - ever."

In other news, Jake Gyllenhaal shared that he doesn't wash himself regularly. "I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they've been made in a factory but, in fact, it's just not true. Since I was young, it's amazed me," the "Nightcrawler" actor told Vanity Fair on Thursday. He went on to explain, "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times."

"I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere," Jake continued. The "Brokeback Mountain" actor added, "So I do that. But I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."