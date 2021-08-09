 
 

Dwayne Johnson Declares He's the 'Opposite' of 'Not Washing Themselves' Celebs

Dwayne Johnson Declares He's the 'Opposite' of 'Not Washing Themselves' Celebs
Instagram
Celebrity

Joining the bathing debate among celebrities, the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' actor shares that he showers three times a day because he works out 'twice' daily.

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has weighed in on the bathing debate among celebrities. Joining the latest discourse, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor declared that he is the "opposite" of "not washing themselves" celebrities.

"Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," the 49-year-old actor tweeted on Friday, August 6. Detailing his shower routine, the "Jungle Cruise" star wrote, "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work." He then concluded his post, "Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."

Dwayne Johnson via Twitter

Dwayne Johnson confirmed that he showers himself three times a day.

Shortly after Dwayne shared that he always takes a cold shower in the morning, a Twitter user questioned the reason why he does that. The former WWE star then explained, "To clarify, the morning shower is cold-ish. Not 'WTF am I doing' cold, but 'ok this is chilly water and I'm really awake now ready to kick start my day' cold. Give it a shot."

  See also...

Meanwhile, after another user found that showering three times a day is "weirder than not showering," Dwayne explained, "Nothing weird about this, my friend." The Luke Hobbs depicter in "Fast and Furious" film series added, "I work out twice a day and then I go to work for 12+ hours. I shower 3xs. Easy to understand."

Dwayne Johnson via Twitter

Dwayne Johnson explained further about his shower habits.

The bathing conversation first started after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed on "Armchair Expert" podcast that they don't wash their two children every day. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," the "Friends with Benefits" actress explained to co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. "But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns - ever."

In other news, Jake Gyllenhaal shared that he doesn't wash himself regularly. "I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they've been made in a factory but, in fact, it's just not true. Since I was young, it's amazed me," the "Nightcrawler" actor told Vanity Fair on Thursday. He went on to explain, "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times."

"I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere," Jake continued. The "Brokeback Mountain" actor added, "So I do that. But I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

You can share this post!

Mally Mall Seeks to Postpone Prison Sentence Due to Health Issues

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Attend First Public Event as a Couple
Related Posts
Dwayne Johnson 'Laughed Hard' at Vin Diesel's 'Tough Love' Remarks About Their Feud

Dwayne Johnson 'Laughed Hard' at Vin Diesel's 'Tough Love' Remarks About Their Feud

Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Poll Asking Him to Run for President: 'It'd Be My Honor to Serve You'

Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Poll Asking Him to Run for President: 'It'd Be My Honor to Serve You'

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Pick for President in First-Ever Endorsement for Joe Biden

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Pick for President in First-Ever Endorsement for Joe Biden

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Begins WWE Training 'to Carry on That Legacy'

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Begins WWE Training 'to Carry on That Legacy'

Most Read
Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail