Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Never Bathe Their Kids Unless They 'See Dirt on Them'

The 'Bad Moms' actress and her star husband reveals they only bathe their children when there is dirt on them and the couple themselves also rarely wash.

Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher only bathe their children when they see dirt on them.

The couple has admitted they only give daughter Wyatt, six, and son Dimitri, four, a scrub when they look physically grubby and, even when the youngsters are allowed a quick dip in the tub, they hardly ever use soap because they don't want to dry their delicate skin out.

Speaking in the latest "Armchair Expert" podcast, co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman discussed the frequency in which they wash.

When the "CHIPS" star told Monica that she should "not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day," the podcast host replied," "I can't believe I am in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?"

The "Bad Moms" star, 37, then revealed that she hardly ever had a shower growing up as a child because they didn't have hot water at home.

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," Mila explained. "But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns - ever."

Ashton, 43, added, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

And the same principle applies to his own hygiene habits as he only cleans his armpits and crotch.

"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," he explained. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

However, the couple - who tied the knot in 2015 - do like to wash their faces after getting hot and sweaty at the gym.

"I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out," Ashton said.

"I do wash my face twice a day," Mila added.