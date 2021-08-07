Rose McGowan Calls Alyssa Milano 'Lizard' for Being Fake in New Scathing Post

WENN Celebrity

The 'Grindhouse' actress didn't hold back as she slammed her one-time TV sister in a new post on Instagram, calling her a 'lizard' over alleged fake activism.

AceShowbiz - Rose McGowan has fired off another scathing Instagram post about her former "Charmed" co-star Alyssa Milano, telling the actress and activist her "time is up."

Rose took to social media on Thursday (05Aug21), in response to Alyssa's comments to a fan on TikTok last week, that McGowan's snarling remarks about her have been "very hurtful."

Now, in a new war of words on social media, McGowan has shared an old clip of her appearing on U.S. news show "Nightline" in January 2018, when she accused Alyssa of conspiring with bosses at top Hollywood agency CAA, where Milano's husband David Bugliari, is a talent representative.

"Remember when Hollywood actresses & paid off activists wore stupid black dresses at the Oscars?" Rose rages.

"That was sponsored by Times Up who were meant to help abuse victims. I told the world they (Time's Up bosses) are a lie 3+ years ago. I was mocked & harassed by so many who want to believe the illusion. Wake up. Hard truths are inconvenient & uncomfortable. So what, suck it up. Milano, TimesUp, fake performatives and profiteers (sic)."

The "Grindhouse" actress also referenced a statement her one-time TV sister made about her last year - in which the "Who's the Boss" star said, "Hurt people hurt people" - calling it "gaslighting in full effect."

"No, Alyssa, it's lizard people like you, SDK Knickerbocker (investment group), Gov Cuomo (New York Governor), the Pres (Joe Biden)... who hurt people (sic). Your time is up. Exit stage left," she concluded.

Time's Up bosses have recently come under fire for reportedly aiding beleaguered New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, by helping him with a letter discrediting some of the more than 10 women who have accused the politician of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Milano has not yet responded to McGowan's latest accusations.