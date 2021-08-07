 
 

Will Young Accuses BRIT Awards of Creating 'Toxic Atmosphere' by Trying to Exploit His Sexuality

Will Young Accuses BRIT Awards of Creating 'Toxic Atmosphere' by Trying to Exploit His Sexuality
Instagram
Music

The 'Leave Right Now' singer accuses organizers for the top British music awards of trying to exploit his sexuality by asking him to kiss George Michael on stage.

  • Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pop star Will Young claims Brit Awards bosses once asked him to kiss George Michael on stage.

The "Leave Right Now" singer has won two BRIT Awards and been nominated for seven others, but was never asked to perform during the show - with one awkward exception. Now he's slamming bosses behind the show for creating a "vile, toxic atmosphere."

"It was suggested, you know, 'Could you do a performance with George Michael where we get you to kiss like Britney (Spears) and Madonna?" Will tells The Independent, referring to the onstage smooch famously shared by Spears and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Young, who is openly gay, passed on the opportunity because it felt "very weird" to be asked to exploit his sexuality.

"I was like, 'Is that the only way I'm going to get a performance?' It was very weird, and I felt very snubbed by the Brits," he continues.

  See also...

"And I feel very validated in thinking that. I sold a f**k load of records and I always worked very hard to put out good music and a brilliant album."

He went on to slam the award show's "vile" and "toxic" atmosphere, insisting he never felt accepted by officials running the awards show because he found fame thanks to his appearance on TV reality show Pop Idol.

"I just find it the most vile, toxic atmosphere," he rages. "It's like going into a school playground with people just swinging d**cks. It makes me feel sick. It doesn't feel accepting. It's all about being cool, you know, putting people down. I always felt like an outsider because I came from a talent show."

Will did, however, enjoy this year's ceremony, praising Sir Elton John's duet with Olly Alexander as a "brilliant moment" for LGBTQ representation.

"Normally I hate the BRITS. But I think I liked it this year because there was no audience... It was a different vibe. Well, maybe I'm in a better place now, I don't know."

You can share this post!

Rose McGowan Calls Alyssa Milano 'Lizard' for Being Fake in New Scathing Post

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail
Related Posts
Will Young Grateful DUI Arrest Got Him Out of Having 'Straight Sex' When He's 18

Will Young Grateful DUI Arrest Got Him Out of Having 'Straight Sex' When He's 18

Will Young's Twin Brother Passed Away After Struggling With Depression and Alcoholism

Will Young's Twin Brother Passed Away After Struggling With Depression and Alcoholism

Most Read
Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Party Leaves Fans in Tears as He Begs Kim Kardashian to 'Come Back'
Music

Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Party Leaves Fans in Tears as He Begs Kim Kardashian to 'Come Back'

Brian May and Bandmates 'Almost Denying' Queen's Existence After Freddie Mercury's Death

Brian May and Bandmates 'Almost Denying' Queen's Existence After Freddie Mercury's Death

The Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts to Be Replaced by Steve Jordan on U.S. Tour

The Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts to Be Replaced by Steve Jordan on U.S. Tour

Over Half of Tickets for Kanye West's Second 'Donda' Listening Event Sold Out in Just One Hour

Over Half of Tickets for Kanye West's Second 'Donda' Listening Event Sold Out in Just One Hour

Olivia Rodrigo Finds New Home at Sony Music After Leaving Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo Finds New Home at Sony Music After Leaving Interscope Records

Radio Station Cancels Its Summer Jam Concert in the Wake of DaBaby's Rolling Loud Controversy

Radio Station Cancels Its Summer Jam Concert in the Wake of DaBaby's Rolling Loud Controversy

Ariana Grande Receives Over $20 Million for Fortnite Concert

Ariana Grande Receives Over $20 Million for Fortnite Concert

DaBaby's Song Removed From U.S. Second Biggest Radio Chain After Homophobic Rant

DaBaby's Song Removed From U.S. Second Biggest Radio Chain After Homophobic Rant

Garth Brooks Heartbroken to Postpone Seattle Concert Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

Garth Brooks Heartbroken to Postpone Seattle Concert Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

The Offspring Kick Out Drummer for Refusing to Get Covid Vaccine

The Offspring Kick Out Drummer for Refusing to Get Covid Vaccine

Kanye West Gets Spiky When Hanging Out With Lil Yachty Ahead of 'Donda' Listening Party

Kanye West Gets Spiky When Hanging Out With Lil Yachty Ahead of 'Donda' Listening Party

Fans Not Buying It After Jim Jones Insists He Didn't Fall Off 'Verzuz' Stage Despite Viral Video

Fans Not Buying It After Jim Jones Insists He Didn't Fall Off 'Verzuz' Stage Despite Viral Video

Jesy Nelson to Release First Solo Single Next Month

Jesy Nelson to Release First Solo Single Next Month