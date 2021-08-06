Aaliyah's Uncle Says Her New Posthumous Album Is Coming Despite Her Family's Objection

Instagram Music

Barry Hankerson, who will release the late singer's music catalog on streaming services, claims the new project will feature Drake, Chris Brown, Future and others.

Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Aaliyah's uncle has promised new music for her fans. Despite getting disapproval from the late singer's immediate family, Barry Hankerson said he keeps working on new songs for her posthumous album.

When sitting down with Billboard, Barry revealed that the project will include features from Drake, Snoop Dogg, Future, Ne-Yo and Chris Brown. Timbaland, meanwhile, "has remixed and produced some of the sessions." Tank reportedly is also interested to be involved in the recordings.

Speaking about his work, Barry gushed, "It has been really nice." He added, "The only part that has been a little distasteful has been so many people being angry with me because the music didn't come out when they wanted it. But I learned to live with that. There's nothing I can do about it."

Barry himself has secured a deal with EMPIRE to release Aaliyah's biggest albums on streaming services. The plans, however, were met with objection from Aaliyah's estate, who argued on Instagram, "For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish."

"In this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah's music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word - forgiveness," the statement continued. "Although we will continue to defend ourselves and her legacy lawfully and justly, we want to preempt the inevitable attacks on our character by all the individuals who have emerged from the shadows to leech off of Aaliyah's life's work."

"Ultimately, we desire closure and a modicum of peace so we can facilitate the growth of the Aaliyah Memorial Fund and other creative projects that embody Aaliyah's true essence, which is to inspire strength and positivity for people of all creeds, races and cultures around the world," it concluded.

Regardless, Spotify confirmed on Thursday, August 5 that Aaliyah's second album "One in a Million" will be coming to the streaming platform on August 20, followed by the soundtrack of "Romeo Must Die" and her third album "Aaliyah" in September. Her posthumous compilation albums "I Care 4 U" and "Ultimate Aaliyah", on the other hand, are slated to be released in October.