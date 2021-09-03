 
 

Aaliyah and R. Kelly Donned Casual Outfits for Secret Wedding, Minister Testifies in Court

Aaliyah and R. Kelly Donned Casual Outfits for Secret Wedding, Minister Testifies in Court
CBS/WENN
Celebrity

The minister of the nuptials between the 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker and the late 'Try Again' singer has testified in court, offering some details of the secret wedding.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Aaliyah and R. Kelly donned "matching jogging suits" for their hotel room wedding, the minister of the nuptials has testified in court.

Nathan Edmond, 73, took to the stand at the singer's racketeering trial in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday (01Sep21) to tell jurors that he officiated the wedding as a favour to a friend - and had no idea who the bride and groom were.

"I didn't think it was anyone special and I didn't understand it at all," Edmond said, according to The Daily Beast.

The pair each wore one leg of the joggers rolled up to the knee during the ceremony on 31 August, 1994, which lasted "about 10 minutes or less."

  See also...

There were three other men in the hotel room at the time of the wedding, one of whom gave Edmond a non-disclosure agreement to sign, which "made me kind of chuckle," he is said to have testified.

"It wasn't worth the paper it was printed on," Edmond told the court, adding that the NDA "should have been a lot more airtight than that."

Edmond was named as the "elder" on the marriage license, which jurors were presented with in court on Wednesday, with the paperwork also stating that Aaliyah was 18. She was in fact just 15 at the time of the ceremony.

Prosecutors previously claimed that the "I Believe I Can Fly" star bribed an official to get a fake ID for Aaliyah after fearing she was pregnant. They are referring to the marriage as a key factor in their case against the star as they seek a conviction for racketeering, kidnapping and sexual exploitation of children.

Aaliyah died in 2001 aged 22.

You can share this post!

Prince Harry Honors Scientists While Slamming 'Mass-Scale Information' About Covid-19 Vaccine

Bollywood Star Sidharth Shukla Dies of Heart Attack at 40
Related Posts
Aaliyah's Uncle Avoids R. Kelly's Trial for Bringing Back 'Too Many Bad Thoughts'

Aaliyah's Uncle Avoids R. Kelly's Trial for Bringing Back 'Too Many Bad Thoughts'

Aaliyah's Biography Author Shuts Down 'Absurd' Claims Saying She Promotes It at Singer's Gravesite

Aaliyah's Biography Author Shuts Down 'Absurd' Claims Saying She Promotes It at Singer's Gravesite

Aaliyah's 'One in a Million' Release on Streaming Services Celebrated by Fans on Twitter

Aaliyah's 'One in a Million' Release on Streaming Services Celebrated by Fans on Twitter

Aaliyah's Uncle Says Her New Posthumous Album Is Coming Despite Her Family's Objection

Aaliyah's Uncle Says Her New Posthumous Album Is Coming Despite Her Family's Objection

Most Read
Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding
Celebrity

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Socialite Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm Died of Complications From Lyme Disease

Socialite Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm Died of Complications From Lyme Disease

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle