Jaime King Makes Sennett Devermont Romance Instagram Official Amid Kyle Newman Divorce
The 'Black Summer' actress receives many supportive responses after sharing a picture that sees her gazing adoringly at her new boyfriend as he wraps his arms around her.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jaime King has finally gone public with Sennett Devermont. Amid her divorce from Kyle Newman, the "Black Summer" star has confirmed that she's in a new relationship by making her romance with her new beau Instagram official.

On Wednesday, August 4, the 42-year-old actress posted on her account a sweet photo of her and Sennett. In the pic, the "Hart of Dixie" alum could be seen staring adoringly at her beau as he wraps his arms around her. "I love you [love]," she simply captioned the image.

Her post has since been flooded with supportive messages from her fans and followers. "Im happy when you're happy! F**k everything and anyone else," commented an Instagram user. Meanwhile, another fan added, "You guys are my favorite! [love]."

"You're both such a source of light and love and it shows," a different fan gushed over the new couple. In the meantime, a fan wrote, "Awww You and Senny are the best! I am beyond happy for your happiness. Love you."

Jaime made her romance with Sennett public a little more than a year after she filed for divorce from Kyle. The model submitted the paperwork in May 2020 after almost 13 years of marriage to the filmmaker. At the time, she also filed a temporary restraining order against him, which expired the following month.

In February, a source informed E! News that Jaime "started dating her boyfriend four months ago." Back in December, the twosome was photographed having lunch together in West Hollywood, California. A month prior, the actress wished Sennett a happy birthday on her Instagram account by posting a picture of her 7-year-old son James taking a nap in her now-boyfriend's lap.

In the same month, Jaime's estranged husband Kyle announced that he welcomed a baby boy named Etienne with singer Cyn. At the time, a close family friend of his said that "Kyle and Cynthia are overjoyed with the blessing of the new addition to their family" and that "they received kind congratulations" from both the "White Chicks" actress and her boyfriend.

