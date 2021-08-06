Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

During the outing in New York City, the 'Umbrella' hitmaker reportedly buys an accessory for her rapper boyfriend and leaves with five bags of vintage toys from a toy store.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna appears to have spent a tiny of her vast fortune for her significant one. After Forbes declared her as a billionaire, the "Diamonds" hitmaker was spotted shopping in New York City with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

On Wednesday, August 4, the 33-year-old pop star first made a stop at a hat shop named Hat Club in North Hollywood with A$AP. A source informed Page Six that she picked up an accessory for her beau.

After leaving the hat store, the pair hit up a shop that sells cult sci-fi books, comics, collectibles, action figures and toys called Forbidden Planet. Her security guards were said to have walked out with five bags of vintage toys from the store.

For the outing, Rihanna opted to go with a white Dior tube top and ripped denim shorts. To complete her look, the "Umbrella" songstress paired her outfit with white strappy heels and a pink furry hat. In the meantime, A$AP could be seen wearing an all-black outfit with a matching cap and stark-white sneakers.

During their day out, the lovebirds took a break from their shopping trip to eat dinner at a Chinese restaurant called Wo Hop in Chinatown. However, it appeared the owner of the restaurant didn't recognize both Rihanna and A$AP. A source spilled that the power couple was asked to "eat outside" because the restaurant's downstairs area was "full."

After recharging their energy, Rihanna and A$AP went over to the Maria Tash luxury jewelry store. An insider claimed that the twosome got some new piercings. They then concluded their night in New York City with a show at the Roxy in Tribeca.

When asked by a paparazzo how it felt to be the "richest female musician," Rihanna replied, "God is good." According to Forbes, her net worth is estimated to be at $1.7 billion, thanks to her companies Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna and A$AP were first rumored to be dating in 2013. In a May interview with GQ, the A$AP Mob member declared that the Grammy-winning songstress is "the love of [his] life" and even called her "my lady."