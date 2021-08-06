 
 

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

During the outing in New York City, the 'Umbrella' hitmaker reportedly buys an accessory for her rapper boyfriend and leaves with five bags of vintage toys from a toy store.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rihanna appears to have spent a tiny of her vast fortune for her significant one. After Forbes declared her as a billionaire, the "Diamonds" hitmaker was spotted shopping in New York City with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

On Wednesday, August 4, the 33-year-old pop star first made a stop at a hat shop named Hat Club in North Hollywood with A$AP. A source informed Page Six that she picked up an accessory for her beau.

After leaving the hat store, the pair hit up a shop that sells cult sci-fi books, comics, collectibles, action figures and toys called Forbidden Planet. Her security guards were said to have walked out with five bags of vintage toys from the store.

For the outing, Rihanna opted to go with a white Dior tube top and ripped denim shorts. To complete her look, the "Umbrella" songstress paired her outfit with white strappy heels and a pink furry hat. In the meantime, A$AP could be seen wearing an all-black outfit with a matching cap and stark-white sneakers.

  See also...

During their day out, the lovebirds took a break from their shopping trip to eat dinner at a Chinese restaurant called Wo Hop in Chinatown. However, it appeared the owner of the restaurant didn't recognize both Rihanna and A$AP. A source spilled that the power couple was asked to "eat outside" because the restaurant's downstairs area was "full."

After recharging their energy, Rihanna and A$AP went over to the Maria Tash luxury jewelry store. An insider claimed that the twosome got some new piercings. They then concluded their night in New York City with a show at the Roxy in Tribeca.

When asked by a paparazzo how it felt to be the "richest female musician," Rihanna replied, "God is good." According to Forbes, her net worth is estimated to be at $1.7 billion, thanks to her companies Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna and A$AP were first rumored to be dating in 2013. In a May interview with GQ, the A$AP Mob member declared that the Grammy-winning songstress is "the love of [his] life" and even called her "my lady."

You can share this post!

Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Party Leaves Fans in Tears as He Begs Kim Kardashian to 'Come Back'
Related Posts
Rihanna Officially Becomes World's Wealthiest Female Singer as She Makes Billion From Fenty

Rihanna Officially Becomes World's Wealthiest Female Singer as She Makes Billion From Fenty

Rihanna Throws Shade at Ramona Singer While Showing Support for Leah McSweeney

Rihanna Throws Shade at Ramona Singer While Showing Support for Leah McSweeney

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Rihanna Supports Sha'Carri Richardson, Mocks Olympics' Cardboard Beds

Rihanna Supports Sha'Carri Richardson, Mocks Olympics' Cardboard Beds

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Rubi Rose Rules Out Dating Rappers Again: They're 'Habitual Cheaters'

Rubi Rose Rules Out Dating Rappers Again: They're 'Habitual Cheaters'

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes