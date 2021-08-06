 
 

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Turquoise Miami slams a publication which claims to have obtained a death certificate that allegedly reveals 4-year-old Lauren Maxwell died of heart defect complications.

AceShowbiz - Fetty Wap's ex Turquoise Miami is left furious after a publication leaked the possible cause of her daughter's death. Taking to social media, Turquoise Miami, the mother of the rapper's late daughter Lauren Maxwell, slammed the news outlet for spreading the unconfirmed information based on her alleged death certificate.

"This is what y'all people do for fun. F**k all y'all," Turquoise wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 5. "Her death certificate says cardiac arrhythmia due to a congenital heart defect BUT THAT IS NOT THE FULL CAUSE OF HER DEATH THAT IS WHY THE AUTOPSY HASN'T COME BACK!"

"HOW DARE Y'ALL GO STEAL MY CHILD'S DEATH CERTIFICATE AND ANNOUNCE THE CAUSE OF DEATH BEFORE ANYBODY WAS READY," the grieving mother added, before stressing, "THERE IS A REASON WHY! HER AUTOPSY ISN'T BACK YET."

Turquoise went on blasting the media for publishing stories out of her pain. "Y'all love breaking news so bad but this is my life and it's me without my daughter not none of y'all!" she continued in a separate post. "I feel the loneliness every night not none of y'all! Y'all so f**kin Thirsty to report a 4 year old. This is my trauma that is why I posted and moved HOW I FELT COMFORTABLE!"

It was TMZ which first reported the possible cause of Fetty Wap's daughter's death. According to the site, Lauren's death certificate reveals that she died from a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies.

It was explained that the girl had the heart problem since birth, and the resulting irregular heartbeat killed her. It was additionally claimed that Lauren died on June 24 at her home in Riverdale, Georgia.

Turquoise first announced Lauren's passing on July 31. "This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," she captioned a video of her daughter on Instagram. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love. #rip."

Fetty later broke his silence on the loss on Instagram Live. "She's good. My baby's happy now," he said during an emotional livestream on Tuesday, August 3. Calling his daughter "my shorty" and "twin," he showed a picture of his late daughter before kissing it. "That's my little twin right there," he said.

