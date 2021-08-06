 
 

Lisa Rinna Believes 'Screaming Fight' Between Erika Jayne and 'RHOBH' Producer Would've Been 'Epic'

Lisa Rinna Believes 'Screaming Fight' Between Erika Jayne and 'RHOBH' Producer Would've Been 'Epic'
The 58-year-old 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star acknowledges she will 'get in trouble' for suggesting that the altercation between her co-star and an unnamed producer was edited out.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna has dropped a major bombshell regarding "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". Revealing that her co-star Erika Jayne had a verbal altercation with an unnamed producer, the 58-year-old said the show shouldn't have edited out the "screaming fight" because it would have been "epic."

The "Days of Our Lives" alum made the revelation via Instagram Story after watching the Wednesday, August 4 episode of the Bravo show. "Dang it... I wish they had shown the screaming fight between the producer and Erika last night on the show in La Quinta," she first spilled.

"Now that would have been epic TV. Too bad. Bravo Bravo f**king Bravo [three crying laughing emojis]," the mother of Amelia Hamlin added. "I'll get in trouble for this in…. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1."

Fans initially believed that Lisa was throwing shade at Erika. However, the 50-year-old singer shut down the speculations as she reposted Lisa's snap on her own Instagram Story.

While the Wednesday episode didn't show the "screaming" scene, it featured Erika having an argument with her co-star Garcelle Beauvais after the latter brought up Erika's estranged husband Tom Girardi. Erika accused Garcelle of betraying their friendship for revealing to all of their castmates that Tom still called her amid their divorce.

However, it was reported that Erika actually felt "betrayed" by producers and the network. On the reason why, a source told Page Six, "They cut it and paste it in a way to make it look like she was upset, but she was actually mad that Garcelle was told what to say three times and she took the bait.. They had three different conversations about the same subject."

"What they didn't show is that Erika and [Crystal Kung Minkoff] had a private conversation where no cameras were on, and producers heard it via their mics. When they got in the car, producers said they overheard it and asked Crystal to ask [Erika] on camera," the source further shared. "Bravo didn't want to do the fourth wall. They pulled a fast one."

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020. Since then, the estranged couple has been entangled in legal controversies.

