Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren
Condolences and prayers pour in for the 'Trap Queen' hitmaker and his grieving family after one of his baby mamas reveals his daughter Lauren has passed away.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Fetty Wap's four-year-old daughter, Lauren, has died, according to the little girl's mother.

Turquoise Miami revealed the sad news via social media on Sunday (01Aug21). Lauren was one of the "Trap Queen" hitmaker's six kids, but his only child with Turquoise.

Reports suggest Lauren passed away last month (Jul21), but there has been no mention of how she died.

Her grieving mother posted video of the little girl enjoying a pool day and added the caption, "This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius."

"If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

  See also...

Fetty also appeared to acknowledge his daughter's death last weekend, dedicating his Rolling Loud festival performance in Miami, Florida to Lauren.

"LoLo daddy did that s**t for you last night baby girl (sic)," he wrote a week ago.

On Father's Day earlier this year, the rapper posted pictures of all his kids as he called them, "Pieces of my heart." He added, "It's them over anything or anybody."

Lauren's death came less than a year after Fetty Wap mourned the loss of his brother Twyson Depew who was gunned down in New Jersey.

"I love you lil bro my twin ... R.I.P. I failed you bro I'm sorry ... I keep calling ya phone and you won't pick tf up and that s**t never ring 3 times now it's straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf," the star grieved.

