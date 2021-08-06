 
 

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He and Blake Lively Let Taylor Swift Use Daughters' Names in 'Betty'

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He and Blake Lively Let Taylor Swift Use Daughters' Names in 'Betty'
WENN/Ivan Nikolov/Avalon
Celebrity

Over a year after the song was released, the 'Deadpool' leading man admits that he and his wife think 'it was pretty damn amazing' and he still 'can't believe that happened.'

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds has broken his silence on Taylor Swift's song "Betty" that used his daughters' name. More than a year after the song dropped, the "Deadpool" star revealed why he and his wife Blake Lively let the pop star do that.

"The names are the names of our kids. We trust her implicitly. She's very sensitive to any of that stuff," the 44-year-old actor said during a SiriusXM Town Hall special with Jess Cagle on Thursday, August 5. He added, "Obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names. But I mean, what an honor."

Ryan continued gushing over how he felt about having his daughters' name mentioned in Taylor's work, "[He and Blake] thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do." The "Free Guy" leading man went on saying, "You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking 'I can't believe that happened.' "

  See also...

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan explained how he told his daughters, 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Inez and 1-year old Betty, about the song once it came out. "We surprised them with it," the proud father joked. "They didn't know. They had no idea. We don't tell them anything, we find they're most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information."

Back in August 2020, Taylor herself confirmed that she named the characters in her hit single "Betty" after Ryan's daughters as many fans speculated. "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids and I hope you like it!" the singer/songwriter revealed. Offering more explanation for the story of the song, Taylor added, "He lost the love of his love, basically and doesn't understand how to get it back." She noted, "I think we all have these situations in our lives where we learn to really, really give a heartfelt apology for the first time."

"Everyone makes mistakes, everybody really messes up sometimes. This is a song that I wrote from the perspective of a 17-year-old boy," the "Blank Space" hitmaker further divulged. "I've always loved that in music you can kind of slip into different identifies and you can sing from other people's perspectives and that's what I did in this one."

You can share this post!

Britney Spears 'Excited' to Get Her First iPad After Using 'Little Phone' During Conservatorship

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death
Related Posts
Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer Encourage Fans to Donate Blood

Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer Encourage Fans to Donate Blood

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About 'Begging' Blake Lively to Sleep With Him While Detailing Their Romance

Ryan Reynolds Jokes About 'Begging' Blake Lively to Sleep With Him While Detailing Their Romance

Ryan Reynolds Channels Beastie Boys on TikTok

Ryan Reynolds Channels Beastie Boys on TikTok

Ryan Reynolds Speaks Openly About Anxiety Struggle to Set Example for Daughters

Ryan Reynolds Speaks Openly About Anxiety Struggle to Set Example for Daughters

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Rubi Rose Rules Out Dating Rappers Again: They're 'Habitual Cheaters'

Rubi Rose Rules Out Dating Rappers Again: They're 'Habitual Cheaters'