Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He and Blake Lively Let Taylor Swift Use Daughters' Names in 'Betty'

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/Avalon Celebrity

Over a year after the song was released, the 'Deadpool' leading man admits that he and his wife think 'it was pretty damn amazing' and he still 'can't believe that happened.'

Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds has broken his silence on Taylor Swift's song "Betty" that used his daughters' name. More than a year after the song dropped, the "Deadpool" star revealed why he and his wife Blake Lively let the pop star do that.

"The names are the names of our kids. We trust her implicitly. She's very sensitive to any of that stuff," the 44-year-old actor said during a SiriusXM Town Hall special with Jess Cagle on Thursday, August 5. He added, "Obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names. But I mean, what an honor."

Ryan continued gushing over how he felt about having his daughters' name mentioned in Taylor's work, "[He and Blake] thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do." The "Free Guy" leading man went on saying, "You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking 'I can't believe that happened.' "

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan explained how he told his daughters, 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Inez and 1-year old Betty, about the song once it came out. "We surprised them with it," the proud father joked. "They didn't know. They had no idea. We don't tell them anything, we find they're most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information."

Back in August 2020, Taylor herself confirmed that she named the characters in her hit single "Betty" after Ryan's daughters as many fans speculated. "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids and I hope you like it!" the singer/songwriter revealed. Offering more explanation for the story of the song, Taylor added, "He lost the love of his love, basically and doesn't understand how to get it back." She noted, "I think we all have these situations in our lives where we learn to really, really give a heartfelt apology for the first time."

"Everyone makes mistakes, everybody really messes up sometimes. This is a song that I wrote from the perspective of a 17-year-old boy," the "Blank Space" hitmaker further divulged. "I've always loved that in music you can kind of slip into different identifies and you can sing from other people's perspectives and that's what I did in this one."