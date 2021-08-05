 
 

J.P. Rosenbaum Files for Divorce From Ashley Hebert After Splitting Last Year

Earlier this year, the former contestant on 'The Bachelorette' shared that he and Ashley maintain a 'friendly' relationship despite ending their romantic relationship.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelorette" alum J.P. Rosenbaum has made his split from Ashley Hebert official. The TV star has reportedly officially filed for divorce from Ashley, 9 months after announcing their separation.

According to court records which were obtained by Us Weekly, J.P. submitted the legal paperwork in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on July 28. The former couple first broke the news of their split back in October.

The two took to their respective Instagram pages to share a joint statement with Ashley writing, "Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."

J.P. added on his own post, "I think we've both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage."

Earlier this year, J.P. shared that he and Ashley maintain a "friendly" relationship despite ending their romantic relationship. "We're fine, we're friendly, we co-parent," he told E! News in February. "We know we're going to be in each other's lives forever. There's no fighting which is great. It's really as amicable as one could hope for in these situations."

"That was always the number one priority for us -- the kids come first. Even over the last year, as we decided this was going to happen, we always were on the same page with everything about the kids, whether it's custody, school, financial," he added at the time.

J.P. popped the question to Ashley in the season 7 finale of "The Bachelorette" in 2011. They tied the knot in December 2012 and share daughter Essex (4) and son Fordham (6). Six years later, the former couple then renewed their vows in the Caribbean.

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen 'In a Better Place' Despite Not Receiving Apology
