Met Gala Organizers to Ban Unvaccinated Guests From 2021 Event

Stars coming to this year's Vogue fashion event co-hosted by Billie Eilish and Amanda Gorman are required to get vaccinated and follow strict Covid-19 guidelines.

Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - The stars and fashionistas attending the 2021 Met Gala will have to be vaccinated and masked indoors.

Fashion's big night returns after the COVID lockdown on 13 September (21), with Billie Eilish making history as the youngest-ever co-host, and organisers have made it clear all guests will have to follow coronavirus guidelines.

New York Fashion Week shows in September will also require vaccinations.

Last year's (20) Met Gala was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the 2021 bash was pushed from its traditional early May slot.

The theme of this year's gala is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and will be hosted by Eilish, tennis star Naomi Osaka, poet Amanda Gorman, and Timothee Chalamet, with honorary chairs Tom Ford and Anna Wintour.

Last year's Met Gala was supposed to be hosted by Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Emma Stone with "About Time: Fashion and Duration" as a theme to celebrate New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's 150th anniversary.

In place of the main event which was called off, Vogue officials hosted a special YouTube livestream experience that looked back at previous Met Galas, starring Anna Wintour, and special guests who talked through highlights from over the years.

Publication officials also made donations to both the Met Costume Institute and A Common Thread and asked viewers to consider making a donation to either organisation.

Past stars to have chaired the gala include Lady GaGa, Harry Styles, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Cate Blanchett, and Nicole Kidman.