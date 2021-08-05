 
 

Olivia Rodrigo Finds New Home at Sony Music After Leaving Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo Finds New Home at Sony Music After Leaving Interscope Records
Instagram
Music

The 'Drivers License' hitmaker has signed a new deal with Sony Music Publishing after previously releasing her chart-topping album 'Sour' via Interscope imprint.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has signed a new global deal with Sony Music Publishing.

The 18-year-old "Drivers License" hitmaker, whose first album "Sour" sold more copies in America than any other debut last year (20), was previously signed to Interscope Records and Geffen Records.

Since its release in May (21), Sour has earned the most U.S. audio streams ever for a female's first album and also broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history, according to Forbes.

  See also...

In addition to being Certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in its first week, the album's 11 tracks have all landed in the top 30 of U.S. music chart Billboard's Hot 100. That makes Olivia the first woman, and the fourth act overall, to have 11 or more hits in the top 30 at the same time.

"Olivia is a once-in-a-generation talent with the heart of a true songwriter - there is no limit to what she can accomplish," said Sony Music Publishing chairman and CEO Jon Platt. "Along with the entire Sony Music Publishing team, we look forward to supporting Olivia's incredible artistry and creating the best opportunities for her songs as she begins this exciting new chapter."

"There's nothing I love more than songwriting; it's my favorite thing in the world, and I'm excited to be working with the team at Sony Music Publishing," raved the young star.

According to Billboard, the contract between Sony bosses and the "Good 4 U" singer has been in place for months, and applies to "Sour", as well as Rodrigo's future projects.

You can share this post!

Met Gala Organizers to Ban Unvaccinated Guests From 2021 Event

Kendall Jenner Fires Back After She's Sued for Missing Photo Shoot
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo Faces Backlash Over Resurfaced Offensive 'Blaccent' Videos

Olivia Rodrigo Faces Backlash Over Resurfaced Offensive 'Blaccent' Videos

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Reigns Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Its Fourth Week

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Reigns Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Its Fourth Week

Olivia Rodrigo Feels Honored to Help President Joe Biden Encourage Young People to Get Vaccinated

Olivia Rodrigo Feels Honored to Help President Joe Biden Encourage Young People to Get Vaccinated

Olivia Rodrigo to Visit White House for Vaccine Promotion

Olivia Rodrigo to Visit White House for Vaccine Promotion

Most Read
Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms
Music

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

Jake Owen Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Made for You'

Jake Owen Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Made for You'

Miley Cyrus' Fans Get Stuck in Playboi Carti's Lollapalooza Mosh Pit

Miley Cyrus' Fans Get Stuck in Playboi Carti's Lollapalooza Mosh Pit

Over Half of Tickets for Kanye West's Second 'Donda' Listening Event Sold Out in Just One Hour

Over Half of Tickets for Kanye West's Second 'Donda' Listening Event Sold Out in Just One Hour

The Weeknd Leaves Fans Hilariously Upset With Teaser of His New Music

The Weeknd Leaves Fans Hilariously Upset With Teaser of His New Music

Radio Station Cancels Its Summer Jam Concert in the Wake of DaBaby's Rolling Loud Controversy

Radio Station Cancels Its Summer Jam Concert in the Wake of DaBaby's Rolling Loud Controversy

BTS Slip Past Olivia Rodrigo's Record for Longest-Running No.1 Song of 2021 With 'Butter'

BTS Slip Past Olivia Rodrigo's Record for Longest-Running No.1 Song of 2021 With 'Butter'

DaBaby Removed From Governors Ball and Day N Vegas' Line-Ups Over Homophobic Remarks

DaBaby Removed From Governors Ball and Day N Vegas' Line-Ups Over Homophobic Remarks

DaBaby Dropped From Austin City Limits and iHeartRadio Festivals After Homophobic Rant

DaBaby Dropped From Austin City Limits and iHeartRadio Festivals After Homophobic Rant

Garth Brooks Heartbroken to Postpone Seattle Concert Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

Garth Brooks Heartbroken to Postpone Seattle Concert Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

Kanye West Offered 'Elite VIP' Account to Watch Free Porn While Finishing 'Donda' at Atlanta Stadium

Kanye West Offered 'Elite VIP' Account to Watch Free Porn While Finishing 'Donda' at Atlanta Stadium