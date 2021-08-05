Olivia Rodrigo Finds New Home at Sony Music After Leaving Interscope Records

Instagram Music

The 'Drivers License' hitmaker has signed a new deal with Sony Music Publishing after previously releasing her chart-topping album 'Sour' via Interscope imprint.

AceShowbiz - Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has signed a new global deal with Sony Music Publishing.

The 18-year-old "Drivers License" hitmaker, whose first album "Sour" sold more copies in America than any other debut last year (20), was previously signed to Interscope Records and Geffen Records.

Since its release in May (21), Sour has earned the most U.S. audio streams ever for a female's first album and also broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history, according to Forbes.

In addition to being Certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in its first week, the album's 11 tracks have all landed in the top 30 of U.S. music chart Billboard's Hot 100. That makes Olivia the first woman, and the fourth act overall, to have 11 or more hits in the top 30 at the same time.

"Olivia is a once-in-a-generation talent with the heart of a true songwriter - there is no limit to what she can accomplish," said Sony Music Publishing chairman and CEO Jon Platt. "Along with the entire Sony Music Publishing team, we look forward to supporting Olivia's incredible artistry and creating the best opportunities for her songs as she begins this exciting new chapter."

"There's nothing I love more than songwriting; it's my favorite thing in the world, and I'm excited to be working with the team at Sony Music Publishing," raved the young star.

According to Billboard, the contract between Sony bosses and the "Good 4 U" singer has been in place for months, and applies to "Sour", as well as Rodrigo's future projects.