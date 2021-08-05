 
 

Ariana Grande Receives Over $20 Million for Fortnite Concert

Rumor has it, the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker is expected to earn a huge payday, more than $20 million, for her upcoming virtual headlining in-game concert.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande will reportedly rake in more than $20 million (£14.4 million) for her virtual in-game concert on "Fortnite".

The "Thank U, Next" hitmaker will be performing songs as part of the Rift Tour, which kicks off on Friday (06Aug21).

A trailer dropped earlier this week showing off her skin, which players will be able to purchase, complete with her signature high ponytail.

The official Twitter page for the game tweeted, "Excuse us, Ariana is coming! Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring @ArianaGrande kicks off August 6 at 6 PM ET #RiftTour."

And, according to Forbes, artists who play virtual gigs for Fortnite benefit from increased merchandise sales.

The publication reports that Travis Scott earned $20 million (£14.4 million) from merch in 2020, considerably more than his real-life Astroworld tour, and the 28-year-old megastar is certain to shift a similar amount, if not more.

Ariana Grande called the gig "so fun" and it's "such an honor" to be tapped as a performer. She said, "I can't wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities."

Past musical guests at Fortnite events included Marshmello and J Balvin.

Ariana Grande is also gearing up for her new role as a judge on the upcoming season 21 of "The Voice". She replaces Nick Jonas and joins the other three mainstays Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

"Can september 20th hurry up please ? i love my #teamariana and i am waiting quite impatiently to be able to follow them all on instagram and to show you their work and for the world to fall in love with them the way i have !!!!!!!" she gushed on Instagram ahead of the premiere.

