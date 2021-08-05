 
 

Hilarie Burton Defends Chad Michael Murray Over Rumors He's Responsible for Her 'One Tree Hill' Exit

The Peyton Sawyer depicter comes to her co-star's defense, insisting her departure from the television series named after U2's song had nothing to do with her onscreen love interest.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hilarie Burton has hit back at rumours that Chad Michael Murray was responsible for her quitting "One Tree Hill".

The 39-year-old actress left the U.S. teen drama back in 2009 at the end of season six after playing Peyton Sawyer in the show alongside Chad as her love interest Lucas Scott.

On Monday (02Aug21), a fan mentioned Hilarie in a tweet about her reasons for leaving the show, speculating that it was Chad's doing as they wrote, "@HilarieBurton said that her departure was unceremonious and we can blame that on Chad tbh at least the Chad from back then. I'm assuming and hope he's grown up now but wtf."

Hitting back at the allegation, Hilarie wrote, "I'm not sure where your info is coming from, but Chad had nothing to do with my leaving. We were both treated badly, and he defended me. I so appreciate your support, but I just wanted to clarify that Chad was my teammate. My bosses were the s**ts."

The fan then responded and apologised for "reading some misinformation" about the situation, to which Hilarie replied, "Babe, no worries. I've heard that rumour so many times over the years. I just correct it because I care about our OTH fam and don't want anyone carrying around false baggage. Thank you for caring!! Xo."

Sexual misconduct allegations against "One Tree Hill" showrunner Mark Schwahn first surfaced in 2017. The accusations came from Hilarie Burton, co-star Sophia Bush, and female writer Audrey Wauchope.

