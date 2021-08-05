Angela Bassett Leads '9-1-1' Major Pay Raise, Earns $450K Per Episode

FOX TV

The Queen Ramonda of 'Black Panther' is rumored to take home $450,000 per episode from FOX's first responder drama series as the hit TV show is entering season 5.

AceShowbiz - Angela Bassett has reportedly become the highest-paid actor of colour on a U.S. broadcast drama series, thanks to a pay raise which takes her earnings per episode of hit show "9-1-1" to more than $450,000 (£323,000).

According to Deadline, Angela's new pay packet represents a "major bump" to her salary and covers her services other than starring as LAPD sergeant Athena Grant in the programme. As well as being involved in the development of "9-1-1", Bassett serves as an executive producer on the programme and its spinoff "9-1-1: Lone Star".

She's not the only star to have been given a pay rise ahead of the fifth season of the programme. Peter Krause, who plays her fire chief husband Bobby Nash, is believed to be getting around $300,000 (£215,000) per episode - a 25 per cent increase on his salary for season four, and one which makes him the biggest male earner on the series.

Deadline added that Jennifer Love Hewitt, who joined the show in season two, is next, followed by original cast members Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Kenneth Choi, and Oliver Stark. The four actors, as well as Ryan Guzman, who joined the cast in season two, are also getting a 25 per cent pay raise, taking them to around $80,000 (£57,000) an episode for season five - which is projected to go up to $100,000 (£72,000) an episode in season six.

Representatives for the studio and the actors declined to comment when contacted by Deadline.