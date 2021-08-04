 
 

Halsey Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week With Sweet Nursing Photo

Halsey Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week With Sweet Nursing Photo
Instagram
Celebrity

In the cute snap capturing the intimate moment, the 'Without Me' hitmaker could be seen sitting crossed-legged at a park with their newborn son Ender Ridley Aydin.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halsey is celebrating world breastfeeding week. Marking the special occasion, the "Without Me" hitmaker posted a sweet nursing picture with their newborn baby Ender Ridley Aydin on their social media page.

The 26-year-old new mom took to their Instagram account to share an adorable picture of themselves while breastfeeding their 2-week-old son at a park. "#worldbreastfeedingweek [love]," the "Walls Could Talk" singer captioned their post, adding, "We arrived just in time!"

In the photo, Halsey, who shares their newborn son with screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin, could be seen sitting crossed-legged in the grass and smirking as they looked away from the camera during the intimate moment. For the outing, they sported a pink tank-top with printed palm trees. Meanwhile, the newborn looked cozy in a white T-shirt and purple pants with dog faces printed on them.

  See also...

In the comment section, many of their fans and followers praised the sweet moments. "MOMMY HALSEY IS THE CUTEST THING I'VE EVER SEEN," wrote a fan. On the other hand, another Instagram user chimed in, "This is so sweet and cute."

While some of their fans gushed over the adorable pic, others thanked them for using their platform to normalize breastfeeding in public. "Beautiful [love]. Thank you for using your platform to normalize breastfeeding," one fan commented. In the meantime, a separate user said, "Absolutely love seeing people with huge platform like yours normalizing breastfeeding as a breastfeeding mother myself, not enough representation at all and it really is an incredibly hard yet beautiful journey [love]."

Halsey first announced that they were expecting their first child in late January. A few weeks later, they clarified that their pregnancy "was 100% planned and [they] tried very hard for this bb." They added, "But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

Halsey welcomed their baby boy on July 14. Nearly a week after giving birth, the "Bad at Love" hitmaker shared a photo of their bundle of joy on their Instagram page. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021," they captioned.

You can share this post!

Lil Baby 'Starving' During Paris Arrest

Seth Rogen Amused at Viral TikTok Video That Claims He's Kidnapped
Related Posts
Halsey Vows to Stop Doing Press After Being 'Deliberately Disrespected' in Magazine Interview

Halsey Vows to Stop Doing Press After Being 'Deliberately Disrespected' in Magazine Interview

Halsey Introduces Newborn Baby Boy After 'Euphoric' Birth

Halsey Introduces Newborn Baby Boy After 'Euphoric' Birth

Halsey Keen to Protect Boyfriend From Her Crazy Life

Halsey Keen to Protect Boyfriend From Her Crazy Life

Halsey Crying for Fears of Harming Unborn Baby After Ditching Prenatal Vitamins

Halsey Crying for Fears of Harming Unborn Baby After Ditching Prenatal Vitamins

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren