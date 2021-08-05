 
 

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss
WENN/Instar/Derrick Salters
Celebrity

As the 'Earfquake' spitter publicly admits he's got a crush on The Lox's former member following the trio's 'Verzuz' battle with Dipset, many accuse the Odd Future co-founder of being disrespectful to the straight artist.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyler, the Creator has found a new interest in Jadakiss following the latter's appearance on "Verzuz". Tuning into the popular Instagram Live series as The LOX and Dispet went toe-to-toe on Tuesday, August 3, the Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All co-founder and de facto leader couldn't keep his eyes off of the Yonkers native.

Weighing in on the 46-year-old's performance, the 30-year-old star publicly declared he's got a crush on The LOX's former member in the comments during the livestream. "JADAKISS SKIN IS SO NICE," he gushed. Further sharing his fondness for Jadakiss, Tyler, the Creator wrote, "pause I think I gotta crush on jadakiss that n***a confidence and voice control is crazy and he aged well wheesh."

  See also...

While Tyler, the Creator meant no harm with his comments on Jadakiss, not everybody appreciated how he was lusting after the "Why" hitmaker, who is a straight man. Accusing him of being "disrespectful," one wrote, "I feel like some gay men have no respect for straight men sexuality !!!! How you want straight men to respect your sexuality but you don't respect theirs? Definitely disrespectful."

Another simply remarked, "Wow that's disrespectful." A third echoed the sentiment, "This mad disrespectful but if he says something he's cancelled that's sexual harassment and it's not funny."

"Tyler need to relax everybody dont play like that," someone else added. Similarly, a fifth commenter told Tyler, the Creator to save his energy for another gay man, "See now Jada kiss would be wrong if he spoke up on that comment Tyler needs to chill and go hit on a gay man…"

"Stuff like that is gone spark an argument. Stop playing with that straight man!! Then when he clap back he wrong," someone argued. Agreeing, another noted, "This why Rappers talk s**t about gay people !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! cause people say s**t that could offend somebody then be mad when they get cursed Tf out by a straight man and call them homophobic like huh."

You can share this post!

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Halsey Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week With Sweet Nursing Photo
Related Posts
Artist of the Week: Tyler, the Creator

Artist of the Week: Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, The Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' Lands Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Tyler, The Creator's 'Call Me If You Get Lost' Lands Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Tyler, the Creator Urges People to Not 'Forget' He's a Rapper Just Because He's 'Multifaceted'

Tyler, the Creator Urges People to Not 'Forget' He's a Rapper Just Because He's 'Multifaceted'

Tyler, The Creator Apologizes to Selena Gomez Over Past Lewd Tweets on 'Manifesto''

Tyler, The Creator Apologizes to Selena Gomez Over Past Lewd Tweets on 'Manifesto''

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant