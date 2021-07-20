 
 

Halsey Introduces Newborn Baby Boy After 'Euphoric' Birth

The 'Without Me' hitmaker is a proud mama as she introduces her newborn son to her online devotees after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

AceShowbiz - Pop star Halsey has become a mum for the first time.

The "Bad at Love" hitmaker and screenwriter Alev Aydin welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, on 14 July (21), and Halsey shared the news with fans via Instagram on Monday (19Jul21).

The singer, who adopted the pronouns "she" and "they" in March (21), posted one black and white photo of the tot snuggled against the star's chest in hospital, as Halsey looked lovingly at Aydin, who was pictured gazing at the newborn.

Another snap showed the baby nursing.

The images were captioned, "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021."

Halsey, who has been open about battling fertility issues in the past, stunned followers by revealing her pregnancy news in January (21), just three months after the musician was first linked to Aydin in October (20).

The singer previously opened up on her struggle as a mother-to-be. She panicked after ditching prenatal vitamins when her vomiting got so bad.

"I took them the first two months, and then the vomiting got really bad, and I had to make a choice between taking my prenatals and throwing up or maintaining the nutrients I did manage to eat that day," she told Allure magazine. "I was on so many medications - Diclegis and Zofran and all these anti-nausea, anti-vomiting medications."

"I went to my doctor, crying my eyes out, and I was like, 'I haven't taken my prenatals in six weeks. Is my baby OK?' I was so angry with myself. You have one f**king job! One job! Take your prenatals! Your body's doing everything else, you can't even do that. I felt like such a failure."

