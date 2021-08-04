 
 

Seth Rogen Amused at Viral TikTok Video That Claims He's Kidnapped

Seth Rogen Amused at Viral TikTok Video That Claims He's Kidnapped
Instagram
Celebrity

Assuring that he's fine after a TikTok user Chris noticed he has not uploaded any photo of him on his social media page for the past 14 weeks, the 'Knocked Up' star finds the fan's speculation 'funny.'

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Seth Rogen has had a laugh, thanks to a viral TikTok video that claims he was kidnapped. Taking to his Twitter account to share his response to the fan's speculation, the "Knocked Up" star appeared to be left amused by the clip.

On Tuesday, August 3, the "Neighbors" actor tweeted, "I have not been kidnapped!" Seemingly wanting everyone to know that he's fine and has absolutely not been abducted, the 39-year-old actor enthused, "This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth's account! I promise!"

Setting the record straight that the kidnap speculation "was not at all true," he went on sharing his reaction to the viral video. "This video is very funny," he remarked.

Seth Rogen via Twitter

Seth Rogen responded to a viral TikTok video that claimed he was kidnapped.

  See also...

In the video that has gained nearly 170,000 viewers and 30,000 likes, the TikTok user @chriscanbefunny made his own music video after realizing he had seen a lot of photos of Seth's vases, but not the artist himself. "Haven't seen a recent photo of his face, yeah," Chris sang in his own song. "I have a pretty crazy hypothesis that Seth was kidnapped by a shady ceramicist, who has him tied up, completely incapacitated."

Chris also had a friend mimic the fake kidnapping, as well as moments when a supposed kidnapper tweeted from Seth's account. The TikTok star additionally suggested that he had no intention to insult Seth's skills as a ceramicist. He sang, "I'm not saying it's impossible that, in addition to comedy, Seth can make pottery. I'm just saying can we check on Seth?"

"I'm worried that the vases are a cry for help," Chris' song continued, "Is it possible he's trapped in a 'Silence of the Lambs'-esque well?" In his viral clip, Chris admitted it was an "eerily specific" song. Elsewhere in the music video, he insisted, "I'm not that kind of Rogen super-fan," adding that he hasn't even seen some of the actor's recent shows.

Chris' video came as Seth hasn't posted any photo or selfie of himself on his Instagram account for 14 weeks. The majority of the images on his page are those of his pottery and a throwback pic with his dad.

You can share this post!

Halsey Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week With Sweet Nursing Photo

Blake Shelton Admits He's Been 'Awkward' With Adam Levine and Other Friends After Wedding Snubs
Related Posts
Seth Rogen Recalls Funny Moment When Paul Rudd Giving Him Full Massage After Failed Prank Attempts

Seth Rogen Recalls Funny Moment When Paul Rudd Giving Him Full Massage After Failed Prank Attempts

Seth Rogen Slams Team USA Officials for Suspending Olympics Athlete Over Weed Use

Seth Rogen Slams Team USA Officials for Suspending Olympics Athlete Over Weed Use

Seth Rogen Blames Giggling Fit for Failure to Nab Role in Eminem's '8 Mile'

Seth Rogen Blames Giggling Fit for Failure to Nab Role in Eminem's '8 Mile'

Seth Rogen Unveils Wife to Be Less Thrilled About the Idea of Having Children Than He Is

Seth Rogen Unveils Wife to Be Less Thrilled About the Idea of Having Children Than He Is

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren

Fetty Wap Mourning the Death of 4-Year-old Daughter Lauren