Olly Murs Undergoes Leg Surgery After Freak Concert Accident
Sharing a footage from his hospital bed, the 'Troublemaker' hitmaker explains that a piece of bone had somehow attached itself to the back of his knee when he played a gig in Newmarket, England.

  • Aug 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - British singer and TV host Olly Murs shocked fans on Tuesday, August 3 when he shared footage from a hospital bed, announcing a freak concert accident had led to surgery.

The former "The X Factor" presenter played a gig in Newmarket, England on Friday night, and explained in an Instagram Live video that a piece of bone had somehow attached itself to the back of his knee during an onstage accident. And though he worried he'd re-injured his leg following prior surgery, Olly explained the injury was a fresh one.

Speaking while wearing a hospital gown, he said, "Hey everyone, what's happening. You're probably thinking, what is going on? Why is Olly in a hospital bed? Well, I've just had surgery on my left leg, and as you can see, I've got my game on already to ice it."

"Basically, for some of you who came to my Newmarket gig on Friday, thank you firstly for your kind messages and support and checking I was OK. It's been a mad 72 hours since the gig getting to this point. Basically, after my second song, a fragment of bone which was in my knee managed to lodge itself to the back of my knee after I jumped and basically shut my leg down."

"During the gig, I was just limping the whole time, I couldn't believe it. So basically I'm in, I've had the surgery, I wanted to get this done because I've got the Newby gig on the 14th and the Singleton Park on the 15th [sic]. So I wanted to make sure I got this done for you guys."

Murs insisted he'll be back for his scheduled U.K. shows later this month but warns fans he "probably won't be running around like I normally do." He added that he may need "a stool" to sit on, but he refuses to cancel the gigs.

Back in 2019, Olly underwent what he called at the time a "serious" knee operation, during which his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was reconstructed.

