Kehlani Couldn't Eat or Sleep Because She's 'Overusing' Weed

Instagram Celebrity

In a new candid social media post, the 'Night Like This' singer reveals that smoking marijuana 'really really messed' with her vocal cords and 'really took a lot of energy.'

Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kehlani has gotten candid about her dark days of smoking marijuana. Revealing the real reasons why she quit smoking, the "Night Like This" songstress admitted that she couldn't eat or sleep as she overused the weed.

On January, August 2, the 26-year-old shared a TikTok video, explaining why she's no longer smoking marijuana. "I used to smoke a lot of weed and now I speak on it in a past tense perspective. People think I'm s**tting on weed, I'm not! I loved weed when I was involved with it," she said in the clip. "It's a beautiful plant with very nice properties when used correctly. I don't think that I was using it correctly. I think I was overusing it. I wasn't the most productive pothead."

"It really really messed with my vocal cords and it really took a lot of energy from my day. I stopped to regulate my body and myself," Kehlani further explained. The "Good Life" singer added, "I got to a point where I couldn't eat, sleep or be at a social gathering. I couldn't kick it without smoking weed and I just didn't want it to have that hold on my life anymore."

Near the end of the video, Kehlani said, "My throat and lungs were tired of me." After sharing some negative effects of the marijuana on her body, the "You Know Wassup" singer insisted, "But I'm not judging the weed smokers! Get it, girl."

Back in January, Kehlani celebrated three years of having quit smoking. In a series of since-deleted tweets, the singer, who came out as a lesbian in April, wrote that she "went to see a throat doctor and he told [her], [she] only had a few years left of singing" due to the overuse of the weed.

"I never smoked one again. Call it scared straight. Cold turkey," Kehlani vowed. The "Gangsta" hitmaker then said that she has no intentions to "shame anyone's smoking decisions," noting that she also doesn't miss smoking weed. "S/o all the people that weed is doing beautiful things for I f**kin love the plant and all its purposes and beautiful qualities," she concluded. "Smoke da weed don't let it smoke you."