Lena Dunham Makes Red Carpet Debut as Couple With Boyfriend Luis Felber at 'Zola' Screening

For the night event, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' wears a long, black silk frock while her beau looks dapper in a black suit and a rainbow-striped shirt.

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lena Dunham has made her romance with Luis Felber red carpet official. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress and her boyfriend made their first public appearance as a couple during the "Zola" screening.

The 35-year-old actress attended the Sundance Film Festival in London on Sunday, August 1. At the event, the "Girls" creator and her beau looked cozy as they posed for photos on the red carpet. At one point, the musician could be seen giving her a sweet kiss on the forehead.

Meanwhile, in another photo, she stared lovingly at her beau with a big smile on her face. For the special occasion, the actress looked glam in a long, black silk frock with a satin purple purse. She also paired her look with sparkly heels for the night out. In the meantime, her 35-year-old plus one donned a black suit over his own pop of color with a rainbow-striped shirt.

The actress first confirmed she was dating Luis, known professionally as Attawalpa, in June. At the time, she posted a series of photos of the couple on her Instagram account in honor of his birthday.

"Feliz Cumpleanos Luis," Lena began her caption. She then wrote, "When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life -- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood -- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon."

"Everyone who comes into contact with you -- creatively, emotionally, accidentally -- is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers," Lena continued. She went on to conclude her sweet tribute with a quote from the Zombies song "This Will Be Our Year", writing, " 'The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come.' Happy Birthday, Lulu."

