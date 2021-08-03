Kit Harington Discusses Going to Rehab Due to 'Mental Difficulty' After 'Game of Thrones'

WENN/Instar Celebrity



AceShowbiz - Kit Harington got candid about his life post-"Game of Thrones". The Jon Snow of the hit HBO series stopped by in an episode of SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show", talking about his decision to take a step back from acting and enter rehab after "Game of Thrones" ended.

"I went through some mental health difficulties after 'Thrones' and during the end of 'Thrones', to be honest -- and I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I've been doing for years," the 34-year-old star said in a video which was published on Monday, August 2. He told the host that it made him realize that he needed to focus on his own well-being.

He explained, "I think I took a sort of break after 'Thrones' where I said, 'I don't want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself.' " The husband of his co-star Rose Leslie added, "I'm really happy I did that."

In another interview, Kit talked about parenthood after his wife gave birth their first son in February. "I think the thing that's surprised me most is, you know, they tell you but they don't; everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.' And you have no way of knowing that until it happens," he explained to Access Hollywood.

"Then what surprises you is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever!' You don't get a break from it. You're just like ... every day I wake up and look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together. You are now a unit, the three of you. That's a whole new dynamic you need to find, and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, and how does that change you? It's a beautiful thing, it really is," the "Modern Love" actor continued.