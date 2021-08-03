 
 

Diddy Removes All of His Instagram Posts Ahead of New Album

WENN/JLN Photography
While it remains unclear why the rap mogul makes a big change on his account, it may be related his upcoming new album titled 'Off the Grid Vol. 1' which is set to be released on September 24.

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Does Sean "P. Diddy" Combs have something up his sleeve? The rap mogul raised people's eyebrows when it was revealed on Sunday, August 1 that he had deleted every post on his Instagram account.

In a post shared by The Shade Room, Diddy could be seen having zero post on his page. However, he didn't do an entire Instagram cleanup as he still has 1,525 accounts that he follows on the photo-sharing platform. It remains to be seen why Diddy made a big change on his account.

It may be, however, related to his upcoming new album titled "Off the Grid Vol. 1". In July, Diddy announced that the album was set to be released on September 24. "Welcome to the Love Era!" the rapper wrote on Instagram at the time.

Prior to this, the musician, who officially changed his middle name from John to Love, also took to his Twitter account to hint that he was working on new music in a tweet in the same month. "I'm making a classic," so he teased on Twitter. He later shared the post to Instagram and added the caption, "On god!" The "No Way Out" hitmaker's post earned positive emoji responses from fellow musicians such as Keyshia Cole and Swae Lee. Meanhwhile, Ray J wrote, "#TheLoveEra LOVE LOVE LOVE. (sic)."

"Off the Grid Vol. 1" marks Diddy's first major music release in nearly two years, following his collaboration with Ozuna and DJ Snake for single "Eres Top", a riff on Diddy's own 2002 track "I Need a Girl (Part 2)". It also follows Diddy's 2010 album "Last Train to Paris". Also Diddy's music release in the recent years was his debut mixtape "MMM (Money Making Mitch)" back in 2015 which featured the likes of Future, French Montana, Big Sean and Lil' Kim.

