 
 

Billie Eilish Confesses to Wearing Bigger Clothes as She's 'Obviously Not Happy' With Her Body

Billie Eilish Confesses to Wearing Bigger Clothes as She's 'Obviously Not Happy' With Her Body
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Happier Than Ever' songstress reveals that she has to 'disassociate' with negative thoughts about her body while performing on stage.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has discussed her body image struggles in a new interview. The "Wish You Were Gay" songstress confessed that she is "obviously not happy" with her body and that's the reason why she had to wear bigger clothes on stage.

In a new interview with The Guardian published on Saturday, July, 31, the 19-year-old opened up, "I'm obviously not happy with my body…but who is?" Though so, the Grammy-winning singer, who recently appeared in a campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, added, "I mean, I'm very confident in who I am, and I'm very happy with my life."

  See also...

Billie went on to explain that she has to push away the negative thoughts about her appearance whenever she's on stage. The "Ocean Eyes" hitmaker told the publication, "When I'm on stage, I have to disassociate from the ideas I have of my body." She added, "Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything - they can be really unflattering."

"In pictures, they look like I don't even know what. I just completely separate the two. Because I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate," Billie stressed further. "Then you get a paparazzi picture taken when you were running to the door and had just put anything on, and didn't know the picture's being taken, and you just look how you look, and everyone's like, 'Fat!' "

Billie also admitted that seeing snapshots of other women on the internet could create self-doubt somehow. "I see people online, looking like I've never looked," she claimed. "And immediately I am like, 'Oh my God, how do they look like that?' I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake. Yet I still see it and go, oh God, that makes me feel really bad," the "Happier Than Ever" artist revealed.

You can share this post!

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Diddy Removes All of His Instagram Posts Ahead of New Album
Related Posts
Billie Eilish Feels Like 'Crying' as She Celebrates New Album Release

Billie Eilish Feels Like 'Crying' as She Celebrates New Album Release

Billie Eilish Opens Up on Her 'Terrible Relationship' With Her Body

Billie Eilish Opens Up on Her 'Terrible Relationship' With Her Body

Billie Eilish to Treat Fans to BBC Special 'Up Close'

Billie Eilish to Treat Fans to BBC Special 'Up Close'

Billie Eilish Enlists Los Angeles Philharmonic for Cinematic Performance to Celebrate New LP

Billie Eilish Enlists Los Angeles Philharmonic for Cinematic Performance to Celebrate New LP

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality