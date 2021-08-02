 
 

Lea Michele Embraces Her C-Section Scar in Bikini Pic

Lea Michele Embraces Her C-Section Scar in Bikini Pic
Instagram
Celebrity

Enjoying a beach day with her husband Zandy Reich and their son Ever Leo, the 'Scream Queens' alum takes a selfie flaunting her bikini body and her barely noticeable C-section scar.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lea Michele has never been the same since she welcomed her first child that left her with a C-section scar. Embracing the flaw, the actress has showed off the mark that she dubbed "the greatest reminder in the whole world."

The 34-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 1 to share a selfie while enjoying a beach day with her husband Zandy Reich and their son Ever Leo. Flaunting her bikini body in a black two-piece swimsuit, she looked chic with aviator sunglasses while accessorizing with a necklace.

In the caption, the "Glee" alum pointed out to her barely noticeable C-section scar. "C-section scar so low you can't even see it," she wrote over the photo. She added, "Although I don't mind at all because it's the greatest reminder in the whole world! I can't believe it's August and my baby's going to be 1 soon!"

Lea Michele's Selfie on Instagram Story

Lea Michele embraced her C-section scar in a new selfie.

  See also...

Lea gave birth to her first child with Zandy on August 20, 2020, more than a year after the couple tied the knot. In May of this year, she reflected on her postpartum body. In a photo posted to her Instagram Stories that showed her wearing a black bikini, she shared that she was "feeling very grateful for this body right now for its strength in making a baby!"

Meanwhile, in March, the former Rachel Berry depicter on the FOX musical series opened up about her "very, very intense, very scary pregnancy." She revealed that she had polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis, which nearly led her to give up on trying for a baby.

"I really felt like maybe this isn't meant to be for me right now," she shared on Katherine Schwarzenegger's "Before, During & After" motherhood series on Instagram Live, saying it was "always my biggest fear in my entire life that I wouldn't be able to become a mom. It's what I've wanted more than anything. And, emotionally, it just started to build and build."

Just when she and her husband decided to take a pause from trying, Lea "unexpectedly" found out she was pregnant in December 2019 and had the "most blissful 72 hours of my life." That, however, wasn't the end of her difficult journey to motherhood as she started heavily bleeding, which lasted throughout her first term.

Even when she finally announced she was pregnant, the mother of one admitted, "I still was uncertain if the pregnancy was going to last." She added while holding back tears, "Oh my god, I'm going to cry. I just woke up and I was like, 'I just want to be a mom right now. I want this time.' And it was horrible. It was the lowest I've been in my entire life."

You can share this post!

Matt Damon Dragged After Admitting He Just Only Stopped Using the 'F-Slur' Recently

Megan Thee Stallion Fuming at Black-Run Blogs for Negative Publicity About Her
Related Posts
Lea Michele Calls Lullabies Album 'A Dream Come True in So Many Ways'

Lea Michele Calls Lullabies Album 'A Dream Come True in So Many Ways'

Lea Michele Gets Branded 'Unpleasant' by Ex-Magazine Editor for Kicking a Shoe at Her Assistant

Lea Michele Gets Branded 'Unpleasant' by Ex-Magazine Editor for Kicking a Shoe at Her Assistant

Lea Michele Hospitalized During Pregnancy Due to Intense Bleeding

Lea Michele Hospitalized During Pregnancy Due to Intense Bleeding

Lea Michele Considers Chopping Her Hair as She Struggles With Postpartum Hair Loss

Lea Michele Considers Chopping Her Hair as She Struggles With Postpartum Hair Loss

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Lamar Odom Ordered to Pay Nearly $400K to Ex Liza Morales After Failing to Give Monthly Support

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Michael Che Claims His Instagram Was Hacked After Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family